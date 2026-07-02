AMPERA Produces First 3D-Printed Nuclear Reactor Module

Advanced energy technology group AMPERA announced the company has completed production of what it called the first full-scale, 3D-printed nuclear reactor module. The Florida-based company is known for its development of the world’s first subcritical, solid-state, factory-built thorium nuclear reactor, which POWER detailed in a report earlier this year.

The company unveiled the reactor module at the company’s innovation center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on July 1. Brian Matthews, founder and CEO of AMPERA, told a crowd of more than 100 local officials, business leaders, and AMPERA employees, “This next-generation nuclear core and pressure vessel sets the foundation for factory-built, mass-produced nuclear energy. “The advanced technology and additive manufacturing used demonstrate a clear commercial path for new nuclear technology coming to market in an accelerated manner.”

AMPERA has said the company’s spherical monolithic gyroid core is 3D printed with silicon carbide. It is designed for up to 30 years of life without refueling. AMPERA’s advanced nuclear energy systems are fueled with tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) thorium kernels. The company in June announced it has established an Australian subsidiary to secure thorium supply and support U.S. advanced nuclear fuel production.

AMPERA has said its core-for-life modular nuclear systems are “ultra-safe” and “built with inherent stability by design.” The company has said safety is achieved through core design and physics characteristics, reducing reliance on active systems and operator intervention. AMPERA’s nuclear systems are expected to provide up to 30 MWe of power; larger configurations supporting more energy are planned.





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AMPERA in late June announced its “Power Now. Nuclear Next.” strategy, which introduces its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture. The platform is designed to deliver ultra-high-efficiency power generation solutions through waste heat recovery and conventional-fueled power generation. The modular, gas-powered systems leverage AMPERA’s proprietary supercritical carbon dioxide technology; the company has said the systems are two-thirds common with the nuclear configuration.

“Our reactors are built for the markets that need power the most: AI [artificial intelligence] data centers, defense, industrial and maritime,” said Matthews. “We expect to be the first company to industrialize factory-built nuclear power with near-term deployment timelines.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.