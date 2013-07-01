Power Magazine
Constellation Outlines Nuclear Expansion Plans at Clinton Site as Meta Partnership Strengthens

Constellation Energy is evaluating specific regulatory pathways to enable potential deployment of advanced nuclear reactors at its Clinton Clean Energy Center. The measure could mark the first concrete steps toward next-generation nuclear development at the Illinois site now that the competitive generator has finalized a landmark 20-year agreement with Meta. Constellation disclosed on Tuesday that […]

Fig2-Triso-Layers-Micro-BWXT
Nuclear

DOE Allocates Second Round of HALEU Fuel to Three U.S. Nuclear Companies

Fig1-Offshore-wind-ABB
Offshore Wind

Mitsubishi Pulling Plug on Three Japan Offshore Wind Projects

In September 2024, the Department of Energy finalized a $1.52 billion loan guarantee to Holtec Palisades LLC to support the restoration and recommissioning of the 800-MW Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township, Michigan. Originally shut down in May 2022, the plant is set to return to service and operate until at least 2051, pending U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approvals. It could mark the first-ever recommissioning of a retired nuclear power plant in U.S. history. Source: DOE
Nuclear

Palisades Nuclear Plant Moved to Operations Status, Ready to Receive Fuel

TWAICE BESS energy storage
Energy Storage

TWAICE, Fullmark Energy Partner on California Energy Storage Projects

Ferrovial solar
Solar

Ferrovial Developing 250-MW Solar Project in Texas

solar_shutterstock_603025976
Solar

Renewable Properties Acquires Pennsylvania Solar Power Portfolio

Cropped_Fig2-solar-energy-panels-wind-power-and-electricity-grid-R2
Commentary

AI and the Grid: Smarter Paths to Renewable Integration and Grid Modernization

September 2025 POWER Magazine Preview

For a preview of the September 2025 issue of POWER magazine, watch this video featuring the editors of POWER.

