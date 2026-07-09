NRC Targets Faster Nuclear Licensing With NEPA Streamlining Proposal

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has proposed a major rewrite of its National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules, opening yet another front in the agency’s fast-moving campaign to modernize as directed by a series of recent executive orders, statutory NEPA amendments, and a Supreme Court precedent.

The rule proposed on July 7, “Implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act,” seeks to revise 10 CFR Part 51, the NRC’s environmental review framework for domestic licensing and related regulatory actions, to focus NEPA reviews on impacts the agency has authority to regulate rather than broader project effects outside its licensing authority. The shift would move many nonradiological project effects, such as construction noise, dust, air quality, water quality, and ecological impacts, outside the core NRC NEPA review unless the agency has authority to prevent or mitigate them.

The proposal would also change the mechanics of NRC environmental reviews by revising procedures for determining whether an action requires a categorical exclusion, an environmental assessment, or an environmental impact statement. It would also expand the use of categorical exclusions; codify review deadlines and page limits; allow NRC-supervised contractors to prepare draft environmental documents; and remove or consolidate requirements the agency considers outdated.

The changes are geared toward applicants seeking NRC approvals that trigger environmental review, including new reactor developers, utilities pursuing construction permits or combined licenses, early site permit holders, license-renewal applicants, fuel-cycle and materials licensees, and petitioners for rulemaking. For new nuclear projects, the proposal could reduce the number of issues requiring project-specific environmental analysis, expand the use of categorical exclusions, and shift more of the review process toward defined schedules, page limits, and NRC-supervised contractor-prepared documents. For opponents or intervenors, the proposal could also narrow the issues available for NEPA-based challenges, especially where the alleged impact falls outside the NRC’s statutory authority.

The NRC, which called the proposal its “most comprehensive update to its environmental review regulations in decades,” said the proposed rule would create “a more focused, efficient and predictable framework for reviewing future nuclear projects while maintaining compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and the NRC’s environmental responsibilities.”

“This proposal focuses our environmental reviews on what matters most,” said Chairman Ho K. Nieh in a statement on Tuesday. “By concentrating on impacts the NRC can address, we’ll strengthen environmental protection while making licensing reviews more timely and predictable.”

The proposal follows a wave of NRC modernization actions tied to Executive Order 14300, “Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” including the agency’s landmark reactor-licensing modernization package and a separate radiation protection proposal last week. According to the Breakthrough Institute’s NRC Rulemaking Tracker, at least 21 of 67 active NRC rulemakings are tied to the May 2025–issued EO, spanning reactor licensing, radiation protection, materials licensing, security requirements, adjudicatory procedures, and package certification.

However, the NRC’s proposal also reflects several converging legal and policy developments. The agency points to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, which amended NEPA to codify new streamlining procedures; the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which added an opt-in fee process for shortened review deadlines, and EO 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” which directs agencies to prioritize efficiency and certainty in permitting. The proposal also cites the ADVANCE Act of 2024.

As significantly, it points to the Supreme Court’s May 2025 decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, Colorado, which narrowed the required scope of agencies’ NEPA reviews, holding that an agency need not analyze the upstream or downstream effects of projects that are separate in time or space from a proposed action or are outside that agency’s control.

Comments for the rule [Docket ID NRC-2025-0478] are due on August 21, 2026.

Fundamental Changes for Narrower Reviews, More Exclusions, Faster Timelines

Enacted in 1969, NEPA is the foundational federal environmental review law. As the NRC explains in the proposed rule, NEPA “sets forth a national policy for promoting environmental stewardship” and requires federal agencies to prepare detailed environmental statements for “major Federal actions significantly affecting the quality of the human environment.” Essentially, NEPA is meant to inform both agency decision-making and the public, given that it “emphasizes process over outcomes,” requiring agencies to study and disclose environmental effects as opposed to dictating a particular result.

For the NRC, those procedures are implemented through 10 CFR Part 51, which governs environmental reviews for domestic licensing and related regulatory functions. As it applies to nuclear licensing, that framework has long shaped how the agency evaluates environmental impacts associated with construction permits, operating licenses, combined licenses, early site permits, license renewals, materials licenses, fuel-cycle facilities, and related approvals. Depending on the action, the NRC may rely on a categorical exclusion, prepare an environmental assessment (EA), or prepare a more detailed environmental impact statement (EIS).

While the proposed rule would not eliminate NEPA review, it seeks to redraw how much the NRC considers in those reviews and how much environmental documentation is required. The agency says it is seeking to “streamline and modernize” Part 51, remove provisions that are already codified in NEPA or established in case law, and shift some details from regulation into guidance to give the agency more flexibility.

At a high level, the proposal is geared to make NRC environmental reviews narrower, faster, and more standardized. The key change is a new definition of “effects” or “impact” in Part 51. “Specifically, the NRC is redefining the scope of the environmental effects to those effects from the proposed agency action that are within the agency’s substantive authority to take action to address ( e.g., by denying or conditioning a license),” it says.

Essentially, the NRC says its reviews would focus on radiological effects and, in some cases, chemical hazards associated with radiological materials. The agency says it would not consider some nonradiological effects even if they are closely connected to a licensed project, if the NRC lacks authority to prevent or mitigate them. The proposed rule provides examples, including construction dust, noise, nonradiological impacts on water and air quality, and nonradiological ecological impacts.

Among its other changes are:

More and Easier-to-Create Categorical Exclusions. The NRC would expand the number and type of actions that can avoid more detailed NEPA review, including categories tied to license renewal, construction permits, early site permits, and other common licensing activities. It would also allow the agency to adopt categorical exclusions used by other federal agencies, establish new exclusions through public notice on an NRC website, and allow applicants or other interested parties to petition for new exclusions. The NRC says the goal is to reduce case-by-case review for categories of actions that normally do not significantly affect the environment.

A Narrower View of the Federal Action. The NRC would define the action under review as the agency’s own decision to approve, condition, or deny a request, rather than the applicant’s underlying project. That could narrow the alternatives analysis, in many cases, to the no-action alternative: not issuing the license or approval.

More Flexibility for Applicants. If an action does not qualify for a categorical exclusion, applicants and petitioners could either submit an environmental report for the NRC to use or have an outside contractor prepare a draft EA or EIS under NRC supervision. To avoid conflicts of interest, the applicant or petitioner could not prepare the draft document itself, and the contractor would have to disclose that it has no financial or other interest in the outcome. The NRC would still determine the level of NEPA review, supervise the process, independently evaluate the draft, and retain responsibility for the final environmental document and licensing decision.

Statutory Deadlines and Page Limits. The NRC would codify one-year deadlines for EAs and two-year deadlines for EISs. It would also set page limits of 75 pages for EAs, 150 pages for most EISs, and 300 pages for unusually complex EISs.

Less Routine Draft EIS Process. The NRC would no longer routinely prepare and publish draft EISs for public comment under Part 51. Instead, it would seek public comment earlier, when it issues a notice of intent to prepare an EIS, while retaining discretion to request additional comments in some cases.

Environmental Justice References Removed. The NRC would remove environmental justice references from specific Part 51 provisions, following Commission direction after the Trump administration revoked the Clinton-era environmental justice executive order.

Public-Hearing Provisions Removed From Part 51. The NRC would remove several Part 51 public-hearing provisions, saying hearing procedures are already governed by Part 2 and do not need to be repeated in Part 51.

Legal Analysts Expect Both Speed and Litigation Risk

As it stands, the proposal aligns with longstanding industry recommendations to narrow and accelerate NRC environmental reviews. In a 2020 white paper on advanced reactors, the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) argued that NRC rules “explicitly require that an environmental impact statement (EIS)—the most detailed of all NEPA review documents—be developed for virtually all new siting, construction, and operation applications.” The industry group urged the agency to revise 10 CFR 51.20 to eliminate that list of mandatory EIS actions and allow more licensing reviews to proceed through EAs, categorical exclusions, or generic environmental analyses. The group also called for limiting alternative-site analyses to realistic options within NRC jurisdiction, improving review schedules, and adopting other process changes to reduce costs and delays.

In a July 7 analysis, attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson said the proposal could constitute a fundamental shift in how the NRC approaches NEPA. If finalized and upheld in court, the rule, “together with existing and anticipated categorical exclusions from NEPA analysis,” would “substantially reduce, if not eliminate, case-by-case environmental review of most NRC licensing actions,” they wrote.

The most significant legal shift may be the NRC’s proposed redefinition of environmental effects. For most licensing actions, the agency would consider only effects tied to radiological safety and could exclude impacts “even those that have a close causal connection to the proposed action” if the NRC lacks legal authority to prevent or mitigate them, the firm wrote.

While that narrowing could speed reviews, it may also become a central litigation issue, they warned. “A key litigation question” will be whether the Supreme Court decision in Seven County Infrastructure allows the NRC “to exclude consideration of foreseeable environmental effects that are directly caused by a licensed activity solely because those effects fall outside the agency’s substantive regulatory authority,” the firm said. Opponents are likely to argue that the Supreme Court narrowed NEPA’s scope but “did not eliminate consideration of project-related environmental consequences,” it added.

The expanded use of categorical exclusions also rests on a broader NRC premise that its existing safety regime already limits many environmental risks. Womble noted that the approach is consistent with the NRC’s recently published generic environmental impact statement (GEIS) for new reactor licensing, which found that the agency’s “robust regulatory regime” renders the environmental impacts of most licensee actions, including the probability-weighted consequences of a severe accident, small. But that premise, the firm said, could be tested in the pending D.C. Circuit case Beyond Nuclear v. NRC. The case, which challenges the NRC’s 2024 license-renewal GEIS rule, involves Beyond Nuclear and the Sierra Club, which have argued that the agency unlawfully made generic environmental conclusions binding in renewal proceedings despite alleged gaps involving aging-related risk, severe accidents, and climate-change effects.

The proposed move away from routine draft EIS publication could also change how NEPA objections are raised. Under the proposal, the NRC would seek public comment when it determines an EIS is warranted, but “the public will not have an opportunity to comment on the agency’s environmental analysis” before the final document is issued, Womble wrote. That could shift disputes over the NRC’s analysis into adjudicatory challenges rather than the traditional draft-EIS comment process.

The bottom line, it said, is that the proposal would “de-emphasize the agency’s evaluation of environmental impacts” and largely confine NRC environmental conclusions to matters already addressed through its public health, safety, and common defense and security reviews, according to the firm.

However, Womble cautioned that the “dramatic shift” in the NRC’s NEPA approach could “give lower courts pause” as judges are asked to uphold a narrower and less detailed environmental-review framework.

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine).