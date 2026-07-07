WeaveGrid, GM Advance Grid-Integrated EV Charging and Home Energy Programs

WeaveGrid, a grid-edge orchestration software provider for electric utilities, is collaborating with GM Energy to support access to utility programs across the country. The collaboration is aligned with General Motors’ vehicle-to-grid (V2G) efforts and is designed to help eligible Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac EV drivers participate in utility programs that can help support a more affordable and reliable electric grid.

The companies on July 7 said the collaboration is designed to support the power grid, while providing eligible General Motors’ EV drivers with opportunities to participate in managed charging programs and grid services, including distribution-level orchestration, bidirectional charging, and residential energy storage.

Through WeaveGrid’s platform, eligible owners of bidirectional-capable GM EVs and homes equipped with GM Energy’s vehicle-to-home (V2H) systems and a proper grid interconnection will also be able to enroll in utility programs where available. There are more than a quarter-million bidirectional-capable GM EVs on the road today. The GM Energy V2H Bundle enables these EVs to send power into a home—and in the future, to the grid—while the GM Energy Home System adds optional integrated stationary storage through an GM Energy PowerBank battery.

Together, these programs are intended to support managed charging and broader grid services, including distribution-level orchestration, bidirectional charging, and residential energy storage, to help improve grid utilization and deliver customer value through WeaveGrid’s Distribution-Integrated System Capacity Orchestration (DISCO) platform.

For utilities, this collaboration makes it easier to include eligible GM vehicles and GM Energy resources in customer programs that can shift load, support grid reliability, improve grid utilization, and deliver value to customers. For customers, it creates new opportunities to enroll in utility programs, access available incentives, and use their vehicles and home energy resources in ways that support the grid.

“GM Energy’s work across EVs, charging, and home energy reflects where the grid is heading,” said Mathias Bell, VP of Market Development and Partnerships at WeaveGrid. “Managed charging is one of the most important near-term opportunities for utilities, and the same foundation can support a broader set of grid services, from distribution-level orchestration to bidirectional charging and residential storage. Working with GM Energy helps make these programs easier for customers to participate in and more valuable for utilities to operate.”

This collaboration reflects WeaveGrid’s work as a trusted platform for utility programs. As EV adoption and other distributed energy resources grow, WeaveGrid is working with utilities to help turn flexible resources into a practical tool for affordability, reliability, grid utilization, and customer value.

—The press release was contributed by the dg+ agency.