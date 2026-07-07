Brookfield, Bloom Energy Expand AI Infrastructure Partnership to $25 Billion

Fuel cell systems developer Bloom Energy and investment firm Brookfield said the companies are expanding their partnership agreement and increasing their project financing to $25 billion. The companies initially announced a $5-billion partnership deal in October of last year.

The groups said the increased funding and expanded partnership “reflects strong and sustained demand from hyperscalers and AI [artificial intelligence] infrastructure developers for fast, reliable, and community-friendly power.” The groups said their collaboration “brings together Brookfield’s global leadership in AI infrastructure development, access to capital, and operating scale with Bloom’s rapidly deployable onsite power platform.” The companies have touted their work as advancing “a new model for AI factories that integrates power, compute, data center infrastructure, and capital from the outset.”

“When we formed this partnership, we said it was the first phase of a much larger vision,” said Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer of California-headquartered Bloom Energy, on June 30. “Today’s commitment reflects the momentum we are seeing in the market, as evidenced by recently announced large-scale deals. Bloom is uniquely positioned to address the urgent need for clean, reliable power to support the rapid growth of AI. We are pleased with our partnership with Brookfield and look forward to deepening our collaboration on large projects.”

Data Center Report

Bloom Energy last month released a mid-year update to the company’s annual Data Center Power Report, noting the accelerating pace of capacity additions for AI infrastructure.

“Scaling our commitment with Bloom Energy reflects both the strength of this partnership and the conviction behind our broader AI infrastructure strategy, including integrated compute,” said Sikander Rashid, head of AI Infrastructure at New York City-based Brookfield. “Scaling this partnership further strengthens Brookfield’s position as one of the leading global AI infrastructure investors, capable of delivering end-to-end solutions, from electrons to tokens, for some of the world’s most sophisticated customers.”





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The expanded partnership is part of Brookfield’s dedicated AI Infrastructure Fund, which launched in November 2025 with a target to deploy $100 billion. Brookfield’s strategy is focused on investing in large AI factories, power solutions, compute infrastructure, and strategic capital partnerships. Brookfield is one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure investors, with more than $100 billion already invested in digital infrastructure and clean power assets, according to the company.

Bloom Energy is known for its fuel cell systems that provide onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers worldwide. The company serves data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom also has deployed its systems for mission-critical organizations including hospitals, along with college campuses and retailers.

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.