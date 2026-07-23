IHI Power Services Rebrands After Acquisition by Japan’s Kyuden

A major operator of power plants in the U.S. has a new name. IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC) will now be known as Kyuden Energy Partners Corp. after the company finalized its acquisition by Japan-headquartered Kyuden International.

The groups announced the rebranding on July 23. Kyuden International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power Co., a major player in Japan’s energy industry for more than 70 years. The Kyuden Group is Kyushu Electric’s global energy enterprise, through which Kyuden International serves as the dedicated overseas investment arm. Kyushu Electric has more than 8 million customers across thermal, hydropower, nuclear power, and renewable energy assets.

IHI announced the agreement to be acquired by Kyuden International in March of this year.

“This is the beginning of an exciting and prolific new chapter,” said Tony Dabbene, CEO of Kyuden Energy Partners. “Kyuden International’s backing strengthens our organization, broadens our reach and deepens the resources behind every project we take on. The expertise our team has built operating power plants across the U.S. for more than 40 years, combined with the global strength and long-term vision of the Kyuden Group, will undoubtedly propel our organization to new heights.”

The companies on Thursday said the formation of Kyuden Energy Partners “reflects growing international confidence in the U.S. power sector.” The groups noted that the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said foreign direct investment into U.S. utilities reached $16 billion in 2024. Kyuden International said its investment “goes beyond capital deployment—it is a deliberate, long-term commitment to the American energy market, and the Kyuden Group’s first dedicated investment in U.S. operations and maintenance.”

“The United States sits at the center of the global energy transformation, and Kyuden Energy Partners gives Kyuden International a truly exceptional platform from which to grow and contribute,” said Takashi Mitsuyoshi, CEO of Kyuden International Corp. and executive officer of Kyushu Electric Power. “We bring the operational precision and strategic discipline of the Kyuden Group to a team that has already proven itself as one of the most trusted power plant operators in America. This represents our first investment in an O&M business in the United States, and with it, we are committed to building a dynamic, long-standing partnership designed for the power generation demands of the future and to empowering Kyuden Energy Partners to reach its full potential.”

IHI has power projects in several regions (go here to view an interactive map). The company, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, provides a variety of services to the industrial and energy sectors.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.