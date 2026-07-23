Your Customers Are Asking AI About You. Do You Know What It’s Saying?

Why Generative Engine Optimization Is the Next Reputation Management Secret Weapon for Energy Brands

Energy has become a kitchen-table issue. Bills are climbing. Data centers are being built at a breakneck pace, and new technologies are being launched faster than ever before, often facing NIMBY concerns. As customers and stakeholders look for answers, they may no longer default to Googling your name or starting a conversation on social media. Increasingly, they are asking ChatGPT. They are querying Gemini. They are prompting Perplexity. And whatever those artificial intelligence (AI) engines say about your brand, your reputation, your service, your values, is shaping opinion at scale, often without a single human from your communications team in the conversation.

This is the new communications reality for energy brands. And it demands a new discipline: Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO.

What Is GEO and Why Should Energy Brands Care?

Generative Engine Optimization is the practice of influencing what AI-powered search engines and large language models (LLMs) say about your brand when users ask questions. It is the logical evolution of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) for a world where AI doesn’t just surface links, it synthesizes narratives, forms opinions, and delivers answers with the confidence of a subject-matter expert.

For energy brands, those questions are no longer abstract. They are urgent, personal, and happening at massive scale.

Consider the environment driving them and why energy issues are such a hot topic today even among industry outsiders. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, electricity prices have risen 27% nationally since 2019, and one in six U.S. households is already behind on energy bills. In communities hosting large data center clusters where large-load tariffs have not yet been formalized, local consumers have reported rate increases far exceeding the national average. A November 2025 Consumer Reports survey of 2,146 U.S. adults found 78% are somewhat or very concerned that data centers will raise their energy bills. Additionally, geopolitical instability and its downstream pressure on fuel prices have further elevated energy as a top-of-mind issue for American households, driving a new wave of public curiosity about how energy markets work and who is responsible for what they pay.

Affected homeowners don’t just pay their utility bills and tap their credit card at the pump and move on; they turn to media, they post and comment. Their stories, and thousands like them, now live in comment sections, in news articles, and social posts that AI models are actively scraping and synthesizing. When the next customer types a question about your brand into an AI chatbot, the answer they receive is being shaped, in part, by exactly those stories.

What Are People Actually Asking AI?

The prompts are not hypothetical. Consumers, businesses, investors, and policymakers are typing things like: “Am I being charged for data centers?”, “Who sets fuel prices?” and, simply, “Is <insert brand> a good company?” These are the new front door to your corporate reputation, and unlike a search results page, which returns a list and lets the user draw their own conclusions, AI forms its own answer.

More than half of U.S. adults now use AI for search and information. In business-to-business contexts, that adoption is even higher. If your brand has no meaningful presence in those answers, someone else’s narrative fills the void, whether that’s a competitor’s positioning, a TV station’s coverage of an unrelated incident, or an outdated data point that no longer reflects who you are or what you’re building.

The energy sector is full of companies doing exceptional work: modernizing aging infrastructure, deploying innovative technologies, and building the energy resources of the future. The question is: Does any of that show up when the people who matter most are asking AI what they should know about you?

What AI Says May Not Even Be Accurate, and That Makes It Worse

This is where the stakes sharpen considerably. The issue isn’t only that AI is influential; the issue is that by documented measure, it is frequently wrong.

BBC research testing four major AI platforms (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity) against 100 real-world queries found that 51% of answers had significant issues. More troubling for brand reputation purposes is that 19% of answers that cited accurate journalism contained factual errors. Despite the sources being real, the conclusions drawn from them were not.

That means the AI answer someone receives about your brand may be both shaped by someone else’s narrative and be false. This makes it a reputation management problem, belonging in every communications team’s crisis playbook.

Unfortunately, the communications response to an AI inaccuracy is complex. There is no newsroom or editor to call. The generated answer recirculates, gets cited by AI queries, and compounds. Getting ahead of it by ensuring accurate, credibly sourced content about your brand is discoverable is the only reliable mitigation. When done well, that is what GEO is designed to do.

Why Earned Media Is Now Your Most Powerful GEO Asset

Here’s what makes GEO especially urgent for energy communicators: A MuckRack analysis of more than one million LLM answers found that 25% of all AI citations came from journalism, making it the single most influential source type. For energy brands navigating complex public conversations about affordability, grid investment, or new technology deployment, the stories being written about them in trade and consumer media are literally feeding AI answers.

This changes the approach to earned media strategy. The communications work your team does today is becoming the AI answer your stakeholder receives tomorrow. That connection has always existed in theory, now GEO makes it measurable and actionable.

The Cost of Inaction Is No Longer Theoretical

For companies already navigating negative headlines, the reputational stakes of an unmanaged AI presence are especially clear. But even for brands not in the crosshairs of scrutiny, the risk is the same: If your communications output isn’t finding its way into AI answers, your story is being told by default, being stitched together from whatever is available online.

By late 2026, a widening gap will emerge between energy brands proactively managing their AI visibility and those that don’t. This is a consumer issue, but it is also a stakeholder issue. Investors evaluating renewable developers, commercial buyers vetting energy suppliers, and regulators monitoring public sentiment are all using AI-powered tools to inform their understanding of your brand. In AI, as in reputation management, the first answer tends to stick. And as the BBC research makes clear, that first answer may be wrong before it ever gets a chance to be corrected.

Three Things Energy Brands Should Do Right Now

Audit Your AI Presence. Ask ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity what they say about your brand, your services, and your market position. Ask the questions your customers, partners, and investors are actually asking, not the questions you wish they were asking. The answers will reveal exactly where your narrative gaps are, and in some cases, where factual errors are already circulating. Invest in Earned Media. Announcements about programs, technology deployment, and community impact need to be covered by credible outlets, not just issued as PDFs buried on your website. If a journalist doesn’t write about it, AI is unlikely to cite it. Earned media has always been a reputation asset, it is also now GEO infrastructure. Start Measuring Your Share of Model. Just as brands track web traffic and search rankings, energy companies need to track how often and how favorably they appear in AI-generated answers to the questions their customers and stakeholders are asking. Share of Model is the new Share of Voice. The energy companies that start measuring it now will have the clearest view of where their narrative stands, and the earliest warning when something goes wrong.

The Brands That Shape the Narrative Today Will Earn Trust Tomorrow

The energy sector is at an inflection point where customers, partners, investors, and policymakers have more questions than ever before. AI is answering those questions with or without your input.

The brands that invest in shaping that narrative today, through credible earned media, proactive transparency, and disciplined GEO strategy, will be the ones earning trust when it matters most. The ones that don’t will find themselves defined by someone else’s story.

The AI has already started talking. The only question is whether your brand is taking part in the conversation.

—Sandra Ericson is executive vice president and partner with rbb Communications where she leads the firm’s energy practice.