Meta Announces PPA With RWE for 298-MW Texas Solar Power Project

Technology giant Meta said it has expanded its partnership with major renewable energy developer RWE through a long-term corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 298-MW Rabbit’s Foot Solar installation in North Texas. The companies on June 11 said it is the fourth PPA they’ve signed together since 2024.

The Rabbit’s Foot project in Bowie County, Texas, began onsite construction earlier this year. Meta on Thursday said once Rabbit’s Foot comes online, expected by year-end 2027, it will support Meta’s goal of matching its operations with 100% clean energy.

RWE and Meta have previously signed PPAs for projects totaling 574 MW of generation capacity, including the 274-MW Emily Solar project (formerly County Run Solar) in Illinois, the 100-MW Lafitte Solar project in Louisiana, and the 200-MW Waterloo Solar facility in Texas. The companies said that with Rabbit’s Foot Solar, they have now signed agreements totaling 872 MW over the past two years.

“Our partnership with Meta continues to grow as we work together to deliver reliable power that supports their energy commitments. This agreement for the Rabbit’s Foot Solar project demonstrates how collaboration can drive meaningful economic growth and community benefits,” said Ingmar Ritzenhofen, chief commercial officer for RWE Americas. “By investing in Bowie County, we’re not only creating approximately 200 local construction jobs, but also generating substantial long-term tax revenue that will help support schools, technical education programs, emergency services, and critical road maintenance and infrastructure improvements across the community.”

Amanda Yang, head of Clean and Renewable Energy for Meta, said, “Through our continued partnership with RWE, the Rabbit’s Foot Solar project will bring new generation to the Texas grid while creating local jobs and delivering lasting economic benefits to Bowie County. We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with RWE with our expanded portfolio.”

RWE is a leading power company in the U.S. with 13 GW of generation capacity in operation across 27 states. The company on Thursday said it plans to add 9 GW of net new capacity by 2031.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.