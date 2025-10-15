Oracle Taps VoltaGrid for 2.3-GW Modular Gas Fleet to Power AI Data Centers Across Texas

Texas-based rapid-deployment power specialist VoltaGrid will deploy 2,300 MW of modular, ultra-low-emissions natural gas generation to support Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI’s) artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, backed by firm fuel from Energy Transfer’s 140,000-mile pipeline and storage network.

Under the collaboration announced Oct. 15, VoltaGrid said its proprietary modular platform—featuring INNIO Jenbacher reciprocating engines and ABB automation—will deliver “grid-grade performance with ultra-fast response, zero reliance on battery storage, and near-zero criteria air emissions.”

VoltaGrid and its partners did not disclose financial details, site locations, or ownership terms for the 2,300-MW deployment. The companies also did not specify whether the modular natural gas systems will operate behind the meter at Oracle’s facilities or feed power into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. POWER has reached out for details.

In a statement, the partners said the collaboration will combine VoltaGrid’s proprietary modular power platform with firm natural gas supplied by Energy Transfer’s expansive pipeline and storage systems to deliver dependable, on-demand generation for Oracle’s AI data centers. VoltaGrid said its platform offers “AI-optimized performance, mission-critical power quality, vertical integration for speed and certainty, and innovative heat rejection design.”

VoltaGrid’s Rapid-Deployment Model Finds New Ground in Data Centers

Founded in 2020, Houston-based VoltaGrid has emerged as a fast-growing provider of modular natural gas–fueled microgrids designed for rapid deployment and scalability. The company’s systems integrate high-efficiency reciprocating engines, advanced controls, and real-time monitoring to deliver reliable, low-emission power for data centers, industrial sites, and grid-constrained regions. As POWER previously reported, VoltaGrid’s technology was first applied to oilfield and mining operations before expanding into the data center market, and it now partners with digital infrastructure operators to deploy flexible generation capacity that can be installed within months and adapted for long-term or bridge applications.

Over the past 18 months, the company has made its mark as a fast-deployment power innovator through a string of high-profile partnerships. Earlier in 2025, the firm secured two pivotal alliances: in February, a partnership with Vantage Data Centers to deploy over 1 GW of behind-the-meter generation across Vantage campuses; and in January, a strategic technology tie-up with INNIO Jenbacher to co-develop the QPac modular power solution tailored for data center environments. In December 2024, VoltaGrid teamed with Diamondback Energy and Halliburton to equip four electric simul-frac fleets in the Permian Basin.

“This is more than a power deal, it’s a collaboration with Oracle to engineer scalable solutions that dampen swings in AI power demand,” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid, on Wednesday. “Together, we’re delivering grid-grade performance with ultra-fast response, zero reliance on battery storage, and near-zero criteria air emissions.”

Oracle Expands AI Data Center Footprint and On-Site Power Portfolio

Oracle, a global provider of enterprise software, database systems, and cloud infrastructure services, has rapidly expanded its data center footprint to support surging AI workloads. OCI now operates in 51 public cloud regions worldwide, and it has plans to reach 100 regions as demand grows.

In 2025, Oracle announced multiple expansions, including new AI-optimized regions in Northern Virginia (Ashburn) and Phoenix, Arizona, where it partnered with Bloom Energy to deploy solid-oxide fuel cells delivering on-site power within 90 days. The company has also deepened its alliance with digital infrastructure firm Digital Realty to co-locate Oracle Solution Centers on PlatformDIGITAL campuses in key markets and potentially integrate high-capacity network connectivity and dedicated power systems.

Oracle’s most ambitious expansion, however, is the Stargate initiative, announced in partnership with OpenAI and SoftBank in January 2025. In September, the consortium revealed five new U.S. data center sites—including locations in Shackelford County and Doña Ana County (Texas and New Mexico), along with a Midwest site. Those sites brought Stargate’s total planned capacity to nearly 7 GW, potentially bolstered by over $400 billion in investment over three years. The flagship Abilene, Texas, site alone includes a potential 600 MW expansion. OCI has indicated the facilities will integrate dense GPU clusters featuring NVIDIA H100 accelerators and Oracle’s custom Zettascale10 racks for AI training and inference workloads.

To ensure reliable power delivery, Oracle has aggressively diversified its on-site generation portfolio. Beyond the Bloom Energy fuel cell deployments, Oracle has reportedy contracted roughly 1 GW of behind-the-meter gas generation for a West Texas campus with Vantage Data Centers to bypass ERCOT interconnection delays, which are estimated at five to seven years. The VoltaGrid agreement announced on Wednesday adds another 2.3 GW of modular natural gas generation across multiple Texas sites.

“AI workloads are uniquely power-intensive and highly variable, often creating swings in demand,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, on Wednesday. “By collaborating with VoltaGrid, we’re engineering innovations that dampen these swings, making AI’s power usage more stable, predictable, and grid-friendly. VoltaGrid’s platform joins OCI’s broad energy portfolio to bolster our leading-edge AI infrastructure with dependable power that can be effortlessly scaled.”

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine).