Solx, Caelux Partner to Scale Solar Energy Technology

Solx, a U.S.-based solar manufacturer, and Caelux, a U.S.-based leader in perovskite solar technology, on April 21 announced a five-year, 3-GW strategic partnership and unveiled their breakthrough U.S.-made high-performance solar module. The collaboration integrates Caelux’s advanced energy-producing glass into Solx’s Aurora platform, creating a solar module with double power generation layers (hybrid tandem), enabling increased efficiencies of 28% and delivering significantly more power than conventional silicon-only modules.

“This is a defining moment for American energy manufacturing—U.S.-made hybrid tandem is no longer a theoretical, it’s now in commercialized production,” said James Holmes, co-founder and CEO of Solx. “We’ve integrated Caelux’s leading glass technology into our domestic manufacturing platform, engineered for gigawatt-scale production.”

From Innovation to Commercial Deployment

The partnership marks a critical landmark for U.S. energy infrastructure, transitioning Caelux’s energy producing glass from the laboratory and low-volume production to giga-scale deployment. The Solx Aurora platform integrates Caelux’s technology in place of conventional top glass bringing the ultra-high efficiency modules to market.

“Leading the market in the commercialization of double power layer modules, this partnership revolutionizes the American energy industry to meet growing energy demand,” said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux.

The collaboration between the two companies will meet the present-day need for speed-to-power in a world experiencing ever-increasing demand for energy, rising prices and fragile global supply chains. U.S. production is already underway on the module, delivering higher energy density per acre and a lower cost of power than conventional solar.

Solx Aurora beta modules built with Caelux’s energy amplifying glass technology are already confirmed for deployment in an operating domestic project with a leading U.S.-based developer. Widespread commercial volumes are expected by 2027 to the U.S. market, with a roadmap to scale to multi-gigawatt annual domestic capacity.

“Our partnership with Solx is the largest production agreement of its kind for energy producing perovskite glass in the Western Hemisphere,” said Aaron Thurlow, SVP of Sales for Caelux. “While licensing has occurred in the industry, our agreement is a true production deal with volume and purchase commitments, deploying the technology to the broader market.”

Building a Fully Domestic U.S. Solar Supply Chain

This partnership establishes a fully U.S.-based solar supply chain for Solx’s advanced manufacturing platform to support its Aurora module wherein the Caelux glass technology comprises the first power generation layer, and Suniva’s U.S.-produced solar cells make up the second power layer.

“A strong domestic supply chain is essential to America’s energy future,” said Matt Card, CEO of Suniva, the largest and oldest merchant solar cell manufacturer in the U.S. “This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when U.S. manufacturers and technology leaders align. By supplying domestically produced solar cells into Solx’s Aurora platform while also incorporating Caelux’s Active Glass, we are strengthening domestic energy security, creating high-quality American jobs, and enabling the next generation of solar innovation.”

Suniva, which manufactures monocrystalline silicon solar cells, earlier in April announced plans to build a 4.5-GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Laurens, South Carolina.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by the communications team for Caelux.