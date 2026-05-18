Energy Experts Discuss Implications, and Intrigue, of NextEra/Dominion Deal

NextEra’s purchase of Dominion Energy, if approved, would have an impact on many areas of the electricity sector. Some analysts told POWER they’re concerned about how it would affect customers’ power bills, which are up more than 7% year-over-year according to the Energy Information Administration.

Others wonder whether the $67-billion deal announced May 18—the latest in a series of multi-billion-dollar energy transactions in recent months—is part of a trend that will lead to more mergers and acquisitions in the power space. Financial experts already are looking at which utilities could be interested (like NextEra) in buying another generator to gain an edge in supplying power to data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), and/or to more quickly expand an asset portfolio.

The all-stock deal would create the world’s largest regulated utility. NextEra is the biggest developer of renewable energy in the U.S.; it’s also part of the nation’s rapid buildout of natural gas-fired power stations. Dominion serves Virginia, the state with the largest concentration of data centers in the world.

The agreement will require both federal and state approvals, including in Virginia as well as North Carolina and South Carolina, which also are served by Dominion. Those three states would be covered by the merged company, along with Florida, which is home to NextEra.

NextEra CEO John Ketchum in a statement said the merger would bring “more affordable electricity for our customers in the long run.” NextEra has proposed to give Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and the Carolinas $2.25 billion in bill credits over two years.

Regulatory Scrutiny

Analysts told POWER the utility mega-merger is expected to be closely scrutinized by federal and state regulators, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Those agencies are expected to look at the implications of the deal on competition in energy markets, as well as operations of both regulated utilities across the electricity sector. A review of the deal could take 12 to 18 months, according to analysts.

Vanessa Akhtar, a managing director and head of consulting at Kotter, a change management and strategy execution firm, told POWER, “The NextEra-Dominion deal signals a shift for the entire electric utility sector, as almost all utilities grapple with how to keep up with anticipated load growth. This merger is a bold move toward an integrated model that—in theory—can ease this transition. This could reset the competitive landscape, prompting similar moves from other big players across the country.”

Said Akhtar, “The regulatory approvals NextEra and Dominion now face will be a significant hurdle. But, in an industry not well known for fast or effective post M&A integration, the deeper challenge will be aligning two complex organizations at pace. They will need to move quickly to optimize the best of both organizations, create a shared operating model, and ready the workforce for not only a new industry landscape, but a new shared culture and new internal processes, structures, systems, and ways of working. This is where mergers of this magnitude most often fail.”

Former DOE Exec: NextEra Knows Speed to Power

Jigar Shah, current host of the Energy Empire and Open Circuit podcasts and former director of the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, offered a blunt—and perhaps telling—take in a post on LinkedIn, which he agreed to share with POWER. Shah wrote, “NextEra is in talks to buy Dominion. The world’s biggest clean energy operator acquiring what may be the worst-run utility in America. Everyone will call this an AI story. It isn’t. It’s a competence story.

“Dominion has been a fixer-upper for years. Virginia’s legislature got so fed up waiting for [CEO] Bob Blue to modernize the grid that it stepped in and mandated it—grid utilization, batteries, VPPs [virtual power plants],” wrote Shah. “Dominion’s own $11.5B offshore wind project [Coastal Virginia] still isn’t fully complete. That’s the asset NextEra is circling.”

Shah continued: “NextEra isn’t without scars. Its yieldco [publicly traded corporate structure] collapsed ~60% in 2023 under interest rate pressure, dragged NEE [NextEra Energy] down 25%, and it quietly rebranded to distance itself. It’s also failed in previous acquisition bids. But what NextEra has that Dominion doesn’t: 3,800+ MW of operating battery storage today, $5.5B [billion] more committed through 2029, and a 32- (to) 43-GW pipeline through 2032.

“Data centers need power in 18 months, not 10 years. New gas plants can fill 100- (to) 300-hour gaps but can’t move at that speed,” wrote Shah. “Batteries and VPPs can. NextEra knows this. Now it’s buying the keys to America’s data center capital. Here’s the irony: [President] Trump killed offshore wind permits, issued a stop-work order on Dominion’s $11.5B wind farm, and has pushed coal and gas at every turn. He’s also the most merger-friendly president in decades. NextEra just figured out how to use both against him.”

Shah concluded: “The biggest clean energy consolidation in American history may happen on Donald Trump’s watch—enabled by his own deregulatory policies. An administration trying to slow the energy transition just greenlighted the deal that locks it in.”

Data Center Demand Driving Consolidation

Sam Tabar, CEO of WhiteFiber, a technology company that provides AI and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions, told POWER, “A $66.8-billion utility merger driven explicitly by data center demand is a structural confirmation of where this industry is heading. When the largest energy developers in the country are consolidating specifically to chase contracted AI load, it tells you that access to reliable, at-scale power has become the defining constraint in AI infrastructure.”

Said Tabar, “The NextEra and Dominion deal is a bet on power access tied to AI infrastructure demand. Dominion controls nearly 51 GW of contracted data center capacity across Virginia, the most concentrated AI infrastructure corridor in the world, and NextEra is paying a premium to secure a strategic position inside that power ecosystem.

“AI demand is scaling faster than the physical infrastructure required to support it, [and] that imbalance is pushing capital further upstream into generation and utility assets. Investors who spent the last several years chasing chips and cloud capacity are now prioritizing power access and deployment certainty because utilities capable of delivering reliable contracted capacity at scale have become some of the most strategically valuable assets in the AI economy,” said Tabar.

“Projects without a credible near-term power strategy carry major execution risk regardless of how strong the compute demand or financing looks because AI deployment timelines are moving far faster than grid expansion and interconnection processes,” said Tabar. “The companies securing deployable power now instead of waiting for infrastructure constraints to ease will be the ones that scale.”

Restructuring Utility Ownership

Arif Gasilov, partner at Gasilov Group, a U.S.-based sustainability and ESG consultancy, told POWER, “I believe that the NextEra/Dominion deal is the clearest signal yet that data center electricity demand is definitively restructuring utility ownership in the United States.” Gasilov said “the strategic logic is obvious … Dominion serves Northern Virginia’s Data Center Alley, the world’s largest concentration of data centers. So, NextEra is buying is the utility that serves the country’s fastest growing electricity market.”

Gasilov noted the deal’s price tag—$66.8 billion—and said, “The deal sizes tell the story of how fast this is moving: Blackstone/TXNM at $11.5 billion, Constellation/Calpine at $26.6 billion, GIP/BlackRock and EQT/AES at $33.4 billion, and now NextEra/Dominion at $66.8 billion. Each deal is significantly larger than the last … and each one is anchored by data center load growth as the primary demand driver.”

Gasilov added, “Regarding the mergers and acquisitions, I would say that this is part of a larger vertical integration trend: acquiring grid infra[structure] that data centers need, by companies positioning themselves to be the primary power providers for AI buildout. The combined NextEra/Dominion entity would have a 130-GW combined construction backlog, which is not a coincidence when hyperscalers have committed up to $700 billion in total capital expenditure, most of it directed at data center and AI infrastructure, for 2026 alone.

“NextEra has proposed $2.25 billion in bill credits for Dominion customers in Virginia and the Carolinas. That sounds substantial, but Dominion already raised rates $11.24 per month for residential customers in January 2026, driven significantly by grid buildout for data center demand,” said Gasilov. “Virginia’s SB 253, signed into law this spring, was specifically designed to shift more of those infrastructure costs onto data centers and away from residential customers. The question now is how NextEra [a company whose growth thesis is built on serving large-load customers] implements a law that was designed to make those same customers pay more and more. That inequality between the new owner’s business model and the state’s cost allocation policy is what stakeholders should be watching.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.