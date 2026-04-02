FlexGen Acquires BESS Provider Clean Energy Services

FlexGen Power Systems, which provides battery energy storage software and services, said it has acquired Clean Energy Services (CES). The companies on April 2 said the acquisition “will create an integrated model that accelerates FlexGen’s project delivery, enhances system performance, and strengthens long-term asset reliability for customers.”

CES is a provider of battery energy storage system (BESS) and utility-scale solar services. The deal will support system availability by adding CES’s commissioning and lifecycle service teams. It will expand FlexGen’s original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner program to include CES’s authorized service provider capabilities. The companies said it also will complement existing software-focused OEM relationships.

The groups noted that CES’s solar servicing expertise enhances the FlexGen HybridOS Solar PPC offering, enabling more comprehensive support for solar and hybrid assets.

“Demand for reliable, high-performance power is accelerating, and customers need partners who can deliver at scale,” said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. “The addition of CES strengthens our service platform and reinforces our leadership in energy storage technology. By pairing best-in-class lifecycle services with HybridOS and Solar PPC, FlexGen is positioned to deploy faster, operate better, and deliver sustained value for our customers.” FlexGen announced the latest version of the HybridOS system in February.

CES, co-founded in 2022 by Ahmad Atwan and Constantine Triantafyllides, will now operate as a subsidiary of FlexGen. All existing CES customers will continue to receive services from CES. Existing CES customers will have the opportunity to leverage FlexGen HybridOS, the energy management system (EMS) with controls, analytics, and data access in a single platform, serving as the brain of the battery.

“Strong execution in the field is critical to minimizing downtime and maximizing long-term system performance,” said Ahmad Atwan, CEO of CES. “CES has achieved a market leadership position in battery storage services by focusing on reliable speed of service delivery and optimizing asset performance. FlexGen and CES have been strong partners for years, and this transaction enables us to deliver more robust solutions across a complementary set of customers and markets.”

CES will continue to operate its remote operations center (ROC) in Houston, Texas, for more than 1 GW of solar and 4.5 GWh of batteries. FlexGen will maintain its ROC in Durham, providing 24/7 monitoring, root-cause analysis, and field service dispatch.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.