DigitalBridge Acquiring ArcLight in $1-Billion Power Infrastructure Deal

DigitalBridge Group said it has a definitive agreement to acquire ArcLight Capital Partners as part of a $1.05-billion deal. The transaction brings together two groups that the companies said would form “a leading alternative asset manager at the convergence of power, AI [artificial intelligence], and digital infrastructure, bringing together two specialist platforms with combined assets representing more than $150 billion.”

ArcLight, founded in 2001 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, has owned, controlled, or operated more than 70 GW of power generation assets. The company also has overseen about 48,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure, which the company said represents more than $90 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight said its private power generation portfolios, and development pipelines, are among the largest in North America.

The companies on May 27 said the transaction is conditioned upon completion of a previously announced acquisition of DigitalBridge by an affiliate of SoftBank Group Corp. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. SoftBank Group Corp. in late December 2025 announced its agreement to acquire DigitalBridge in a $4-billion deal.

“Digital infrastructure is a specialist business, and ArcLight has operated with that same philosophy in power infrastructure for more than two decades, building deep expertise across power, renewables, batteries, transmission, and midstream infrastructure,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge. “The shared conviction that specialization creates durable advantages is foundational to this combination and expands what we can deliver for our limited partners and customers.

“AI is rewiring the global power equation, accelerating investment across generation, transmission, and behind-the-meter infrastructure,” said Ganzi. “We believe the firms best positioned for this next phase of growth will be those that are able to underwrite both digital and energy infrastructure with equal depth and credibility. Together, DigitalBridge and ArcLight will help create a scaled infrastructure platform positioned for that convergence.”

Daniel Revers, who founded ArcLight, said the company was “one of the first dedicated power infrastructure investment platforms, and more than two decades later we are taking another significant step toward building a platform for the growing convergence of power, AI, and digital infrastructure. As demand for compute, connectivity, and electrification continues to accelerate, we believe the next phase of infrastructure investing will increasingly require integrated expertise across both power and digital infrastructure.

“This combination builds on ArcLight’s strong foundation and creates new opportunities for our investors, customers, and partners, while preserving the independence, discipline, and long-term focus that has defined our business since inception,” said Revers. “By combining ArcLight’s deep experience across power infrastructure with DigitalBridge’s global digital infrastructure platform and longstanding relationships across the hyperscale ecosystem, and SoftBank Group’s broader technology and AI leadership, we believe the combined platform will be well positioned to support the next generation of infrastructure development.”

“Meeting the power demands of AI infrastructure, reshoring, and electrification is a generational opportunity. Power has become the critical bottleneck for digital infrastructure buildout, and solving it takes expertise and dedicated people,” said Angelo Acconcia, managing partner of ArcLight. “We’ve built 25 years of technical knowledge, regulatory relationships, and operational depth in electrification infrastructure. Over the past five years alone, we have significantly expanded our team, resources, and capabilities to create an integrated platform to meet this need at scale. ArcLight looks forward to building on this momentum in partnership with DigitalBridge as we execute on an integrated approach to powering the digital economy.”

The companies on Wednesday said ArcLight will operate as a separately managed business as part of the DigitalBridge platform. The groups said Revers will serve as vice chairman of DigitalBridge, while Acconcia will be managing partner of ArcLight and continue day-to-day leadership of the firm. Jake Erhard, currently a partner at ArcLight, will become senior partner.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.