Arevon Starts Construction of $600 Million Cormorant Energy Storage Project

An Arizona-headquartered developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy projects said construction of another major energy storage project is underway in California.

Arevon Energy on March 24 said it has begun building the 250-MW/1,000-MWh Cormorant Energy Storage Project in Daly City. The company said the $600-million installation is expected to enter commercial operation next year.

The project’s design has been expanded from its original 188 MW/752 MWh. The project’s power generation is contracted under a long-term offtake agreement with MCE, an electricity provider serving more than 1.8-million customers across Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Solano counties.

The Cormorant installation will use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. Primoris Services Corp.’s Renewables group is the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. The project at peak construction is expected to employ about 175 workers. Cormorant over its lifetime is expected to generate more than $73 million in property tax revenue that will help fund schools, infrastructure improvements, and public services in the region, according to Arevon.

“The start of construction marks an important milestone for the Cormorant project and the Daly City community,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon’s CEO. “Projects like Cormorant are critical to strengthening California’s energy grid by storing power when it’s abundant and delivering it when it’s needed most. Arevon is proud to continue investing in infrastructure that supports reliability, affordability, and California’s long-term clean energy goals.”

Arevon has made sustained investments in Daly City and the greater Bayshore community throughout the development of the Cormorant project. The company has partnered with more than a dozen local and regional organizations through donations, sponsorships, scholarships, memberships, and volunteering efforts.

“The Cormorant project demonstrates the importance of working closely with local leaders and community members as we develop projects that will operate for decades,” said Shanelle Montana, chief development officer at Arevon. “Community engagement is not simply a box to check—it is a commitment to being present, authentic, and aligned with the people who will live alongside our projects. Arevon looks forward to continuing its partnership with the community throughout Cormorant’s construction and long-term operations.”

Arevon has more than 3.7 GW of renewable energy projects in operation, representing more than $5 billion in capital investment. The company has issued other recent announcements celebrating achievements at several of its other California projects, including the start of operations at its Peregrine Energy Storage Project, its Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage Project, its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project, and its Condor Energy Storage Project. Arevon also executed an offtake agreement for its Avocet Energy Storage Project. It also is building the Nighthawk Energy Storage Project in Poway, California, and has built several facilities in Indiana.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.