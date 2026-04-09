Tango Holdings Brings Indiana, Ohio Solar Projects Online

Tango Holdings—a joint venture (JV) between Shell subsidiary Savion Equity and a fund managed by the Ares Infrastructure Opportunities strategy—announced it has commenced commercial operations at two new solar projects in Indiana and Ohio. The installations each have 100 MW of generation capacity.

The groups on April 9 said the Elkhart County Solar Project in Indiana spans 850 acres and features about 245,000 modules on single-axis trackers. Construction began in August 2024. The facility was designed to operate for 40 years. The Elkhart array has a power purchase agreement with Indiana Michigan Power, an American Electric Power company.

Construction of the Marion County Solar Project in Ohio began in November 2024. It is sited on 750 acres, and like the Indiana project has 245,000 modules on single-axis trackers. It also was designed to operate for 40 years. Officials said the installation has a long-term virtual power purchase agreement for its full output with an unnamed Fortune 100 technology company.

“Bringing these two solar projects to commercial operations underscores Savion’s priority of delivering domestic, cost-competitive power to the areas of the U.S. grid with the highest energy demand,” said Nick Lincon, president and CEO Savion. “Utility-scale solar is an available, deployable solution for strengthening the U.S. energy system today. We’re grateful to our partner Ares and the local officials and communities whose collaboration made these projects possible.”

Steve Porto, a partner in Ares Infrastructure Opportunities, said, “The successful energization of these projects demonstrates the disciplined execution and goal of long-term value creation that are central to Tango’s strategy. In partnership with Savion, we believe we are supporting high-quality solar assets that can scale efficiently and help meet growing demand for reliable, affordable electricity across the U.S.”

The Indiana and Ohio facilities are two of five solar power assets announced as part of the July 2025-executed joint venture among the companies. Those projects in total have 496 MW of generation capacity. Four of the sites are now in commercial operation, with the fifth under construction. Savion developed the projects and will serve as a project-managing JV member, with Shell Renewable Asset Management International overseeing ongoing asset management.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.