INNIO, VoltaGrid Partner on 2.3-GW Data Center Project

Austria-headquartered INNIO Group said the company has received the largest equipment order by power delivery in its history. The company on October 21 said it has a deal with VoltaGrid for a 2.3-GW power infrastructure project featuring 92 of INNIO’s power packs, each with 25 MW of generation capacity.

The company said the agreement “strengthens INNIO’s position as a key energy solutions provider for the rapidly expanding U.S. data center sector.”

“This landmark order underscores the strength of INNIO’s technology and our ability to power the AI [artificial intelligence] revolution with smart, high-performance energy solutions,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group. “We are proud to partner with VoltaGrid in shaping the energy infrastructure of tomorrow.”

“This is a major step toward building the energy infrastructure for the AI era,” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. “Together with INNIO, we’re delivering a scalable solution that combines grid-grade performance with ultra-fast response, zero battery reliance, and near-zero criteria air emissions. Our partnership provides the speed, reliability, and sustainability required to power next-generation data centers.”

INNIO’s advanced energy solution, which it developed in collaboration with VoltaGrid, is engineered to accelerate data center deployment and maximize GPU [graphics processing unit] performance for AI-driven operations. The system, powered by INNIO’s Jenbacher technology, provides prime, backup, and peak power within a single integrated platform, which the company said offers exceptional operational flexibility.

The solution maintains full power and efficiency even at ambient temperatures up to 122F (50C) and delivers superior transient performance, capable of handling highly volatile load fluctuations. INNIO officials said the system, compared to alternative technologies, is up to 10 percentage points more efficient, enabling fuel savings of more than $300 million annually across the 2.3 GW of installed capacity.

