Curtiss-Wright Awarded $2.9M Contract to Modernize Recirculating Feed Water Control Systems for Commercial Nuclear Power Plant in Japan

Curtiss-Wright on October 27 announced it has been awarded a $2.9 million contract by a commercial nuclear power facility in Japan to modernize the plant’s Recirculating Feed Water Control (RFC) systems. Curtiss-Wright will work with the nuclear facility to replace its legacy actuator and hydraulic power unit assemblies. Work on this contract is scheduled for 2026 and will be performed by Curtiss-Wright Nuclear.

“Curtiss-Wright is proud to provide a plant modernization solution that directly addresses critical obsolescence issues while ensuring long-term operational reliability,” said Kurt Mitchell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Curtiss-Wright Nuclear. “This order demonstrates our ability to deliver fully engineered replacements that integrate seamlessly with existing systems and support continuous safe operation of nuclear facilities.”

Curtiss-Wright maintains one of the most comprehensive and diverse portfolios of high-performance components, advanced technologies, and critical services to support the global nuclear power industry.  Curtiss-Wright has specialized experience helping nuclear operators resolve obsolescence challenges by delivering modernized valve, actuator, and hydraulic systems that help ensure continued safe and reliable plant operations.

For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s nuclear capabilities, visit nuclear.curtisswright.com. Interested in joining the Curtiss-Wright team? Explore the latest job openings at careers.curtisswright.com.

—This content was contributed by Curtiss-Wright

