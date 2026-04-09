Rehlko, INNIO Have Deal For 1.25 GW of Gas Engine Capacity

Energy resilience solutions provider Rehlko said that it has entered into a multi-year strategic engine framework agreement with INNIO Group, securing the supply of about 1.25 GW of gas engine capacity over the next three years. The companies said the agreement is specifically aligned to support accelerating demand from data centers and flexible generation projects across key global markets. Rehlko on Thursday said it will deliver these projects through Clarke Energy, its in-house engineering, delivery and lifecycle solutions platform.

The companies on April 9 said the agreement “provides access to long‑term supply of gas engine capacity at a time of unprecedented investment in digital infrastructure and grid resilience, where customers increasingly require reliable, efficient and low‑carbon power solutions with clearly defined delivery timelines and long‑term operational support.”

A large amount of the secured capacity is intended to address “the continued demand on Rehlko from hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data‑center operators that continue to expand rapidly,” the companies said.

Enabling Scalable Digital Infrastructure Platforms

Global investment in data centers is driving a structural increase in demand for dispatchable, resilient and flexible power systems that can operate alongside renewable generation, evolving grid constraints and increasingly stringent uptime requirements. Gas‑engine‑based generation, increasingly integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid configurations, is emerging as a critical enabler of this next phase of digital infrastructure growth.

The secured allocation of 1.25 GW over three years allows Rehlko and its Clarke Energy business to support customers planning multi‑phase developments, aligning power‑generation availability with long‑term construction schedules, grid‑connection strategies and lifecycle operating models.

Importantly, the agreement underpins a repeatable deployment model, enabling standardized hybrid power solutions to be delivered at scale across multiple markets rather than as one‑off projects.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to support customers making long‑term investments in data‑center infrastructure and flexible power generation. Securing multi‑year supply enhances visibility and confidence in delivery at a time when demand is being driven by structural, rather than cyclical, market forces,” said Brian Melka, president and CEO of Rehlko.

Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group, said, “With this framework agreement, we are strengthening our partnership with Rehlko and creating long‑term planning certainty in a market with rapidly growing demand. It ensures that our customers can continue to rely on proven technology and dependable execution even in highly critical applications such as data centers and grid‑stabilization projects.”

Clarke Energy brings more than 30 years of partnership with INNIO, supporting a global installed base of more than 10 GW of gas‑engine capacity, many under long‑term service agreements. This service portfolio represents a high‑quality, contracted revenue stream, providing customers with predictable operating performance while supporting long‑term earnings visibility and durability.

“By combining secured, multi‑year engine allocation with Clarke Energy’s scaled global service organization, we are uniquely positioned to offer customers a fully integrated lifecycle proposition,” said Melka. “This includes not only delivery certainty, but multi‑year contracted maintenance tailored to the core engine platform—protecting uptime, performance and asset value throughout the life of the plant.”

Strengthening Clarke Energy’s Position in Authorized Territories

Within Clarke Energy’s authorized territories, the secured engine allocation underpins a growing pipeline of projects across:

Hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centers.

Flexible generation supporting constrained grids.

Hybrid power solutions combining gas engines with BESS.

Clarke Energy’s established service organization, supporting a large installed base of more than 10 GW of gas engines under long-term service agreements, positions Rehlko to deliver not only project execution but also ongoing lifecycle support for data center operators with the highest uptime and performance requirements.

Long‑Term Planning for Customers

The multi‑year nature of the allocation agreement enables customers to plan with confidence, aligning engine availability with construction sequencing, regulatory approvals and long‑term operational strategies. By combining secured supply, scalable deployment models and contracted service support, Rehlko and its Clarke Energy business continue to strengthen their role as trusted partners in the development of next‑generation digital and energy infrastructure.

—This content was edited by POWER and contributed by the communications team for Rehlko.