ENGIE, Meta Expand PPAs With New 600-MW Solar Project

ENGIE North America said it has entered into additional power purchase agreements (PPAs) with technology group Meta that will increase the overall scale of the commercial relationship between the two companies to more than 1.3 GW across four Texas projects.

The announced PPAs include ENGIE’s new 600-MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall County, southeast of Lubbock. The project will be the single largest asset in ENGIE’s more than 11 GW operating and in construction portfolio consisting of solar, wind, and battery storage assets in North America.

Swenson is expected to be operational in 2027. Meta will purchase 100% of the project’s output to support its U.S. data center operations.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of our relationship with Meta,” said Dave Carroll, CEO and Chief Renewables Officer for ENGIE North America. “Our objective is to bring reliable, cost-competitive power to the grid as rapidly as possible, and projects like Swenson demonstrate the importance of solar to meet the timely needs of our customers.”

The $900-million planned investment in Swenson will employ more than 350 workers during construction. It will generate more than $158 million in tax revenues for the county and the local hospital district over the life of the project, according to ENGIE.

“We are thrilled to bring an additional 600 MW of solar energy to the grid, and expand our partnership with ENGIE to 1.3 GW,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. “Our collaboration with ENGIE enables us to continue matching 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our data center operations.”

