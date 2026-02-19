FlexGen Announces HybridOS Energy Management System

Battery energy storage group FlexGen Power Systems said it has launched the latest version of FlexGen HybridOS, its hardware-agnostic energy management system (EMS), designed to unify and simplify the experience for battery storage and solar owners and operators with new capabilities that maximize site performance through real-time data and visibility.

The new features will help owners and operators of battery storage and renewable solar projects maximize uptime with automation, predict and minimize downtime with analytics and accelerate time-to-impact with an intuitive user interface. The latest FlexGen HybridOS allows battery storage projects to increase participation in grid services, grow revenue opportunities and support the grid.

“Batteries are key to the operation of a modern grid. They balance supply and demand, stabilize frequency, and help absorb the growing load from data centers and electrification,” said Scott. “With HybridOS v13, we’re giving operators deeper visibility and tighter control over performance, reliability and revenue at every site.”

Key Updates in the new system include:

New Capabilities: The new unified user interface increases visibility to all assets from a single panel, with access to integrated real-time and historical data to optimize site performance. New historian data API access, fleet view mobile app and integrated market prices provide access to more of the data users need to make informed decisions.

New Predictive Diagnostics: Augmentation prediction and predictive diagnostics dashboard help customers proactively identify hardware issues and better inform augmentation planning.

Battery Management System (BMS) Functionality Enhancements: New features, like the charge limit handler and native CAN support, will extend battery lifespan, simplify operations, speed up commissioning and improve real-time control.

Advancement of FlexGen HybridOS Power Plant Controller: FlexGen HybridOS PPC expands its solar control functionality to unify solar, storage, and substation assets under a single coordinated platform, including native capacitor bank control, solar shedding, integrated met station inputs, and solar tracker management. These enhancements enable operators to maximize solar production, convert curtailed energy into dispatchable grid support during peak demand hours, and streamline voltage regulation and inverter coordination from one interface.

FlexGen continually advances its HybridOS EMS to maximize system performance and help customers adapt to changing power demands and streamline experiences across global markets.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for FlexGen.