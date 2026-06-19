Elementl Power Developing Ohio SMR Project with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy

An independent developer of utility-scale nuclear power projects said it has an agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy for a nuclear power plant utilizing small modular reactors (SMRs). Elementl Power on June 18 said the facility, sited along the Ohio River about 100 miles southeast of Columbus, has a planned capacity of as much as 1.5 GW.

Elementl said the company has signed an Early Works Agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy to utilize that company’s BWRX-300 SMRs. The company said it would be among the first SMR-based nuclear projects in the U.S. The planned facility’s site is on about 700 acres in Meigs County, in Letart Township. Elementl has agreed to purchase the site from American Municipal Power (AMP).

“Elementl builds partnerships to accelerate the financing and delivery of reliable, clean, around-the-clock nuclear power, and we’re committed to working closely with Letart Township, Meigs County, the state of Ohio and beyond throughout this process,” said Elementl Chairman and CEO Chris Colbert. “GE Vernova Hitachi is a proven, global leader in nuclear technology, and we’re pleased to partner with them to deploy their advanced BWRX-300 reactor at this site. Nuclear projects are substantial economic anchors for their communities, and with a proud industrial legacy, southeast Ohio brings the foundation and workforce needed for a project of this magnitude.”

“We are pleased to support Elementl Power as it advances development of this project, and to work alongside customers who are taking meaningful steps to bring new nuclear generation online,” said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. “Nuclear energy will play an essential part of the future energy mix and projects like this will strengthen the foundation for long-term energy security, economic growth, and reliable electricity generation in the United States.”

Connecting to PJM Grid

Elementl on Thursday said the company recently filed a request with PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, to connect the site into PJM’s transmission system for the first 600 MW of output from the facility. PJM will review Elementl’s application, with a response expected later this year. Elementl said it will need require regulatory approvals from multiple state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the Ohio Power Siting Board.

Elemental said it plans to finance the cost of the proposed plant because it is a private development project. The company said the project would not be funded by electricity ratepayers. Construction on the first unit is expected to begin in 2030, subject to a final investment decision and regulatory approvals, with an anticipated completion date of 2034.

“We’re very pleased that Elementl plans to develop new electric generation at the site in Meigs County,” said Jolene M. Thompson, American Municipal Power President and CEO. “An investment of that magnitude would bring significant benefits to Meigs County and the area and would help maintain electric reliability in Ohio and the broader region. Elementl has a strong team that has been good to work with, and we anticipate that they will be good partners to Meigs County residents and leaders as they work through the development phase.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.