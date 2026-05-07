Clearway Brings 320-MW Honeycomb Energy Center Online in Utah

California-headquartered Clearway Energy Group said the company’s 320-MW Honeycomb Energy Center is now online in Utah. Clearway on May 7 said the $600-million investment, which includes four distinct 80-MW battery energy storage systems (BESS), features Tesla equipment and brings Clearway’s Utah portfolio to about 900 MW of capacity.

The Honeycomb Energy Center will provide 1,280 MWh of dispatchable power reserves to the region of Beaver and Iron counties. The facilities are contracted under 20-year agreements with PacifiCorp. Each of the storage facilities are constructed adjacent to solar projects owned and operated by Clearway.

“The Honeycomb Energy Center represents a major investment in Utah’s energy future—supporting local jobs, strengthening grid reliability, and advancing energy innovation,” said Utah Sen. John Curtis, who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Honeycomb. “By pairing large-scale battery storage with nearby solar resources, we’re helping ensure dependable, affordable power for communities across the region. This project also highlights the critical role of energy storage in enabling renewable energy at scale, delivering reliable power when it’s needed most while supporting a more flexible and resilient grid.”

Clearway said the company’s BESS store excess power supply for later release during times of high demand. The company said that by introducing flexibility into how electricity is dispatched, storage enables more efficient and stable operation of the grid to reliably serve customers and provide economic benefits.

“As one of Utah’s largest solar and energy storage operators, Clearway is supporting critical infrastructure in the state to help balance the grid and stabilize power costs,” said Clearway CEO Craig Cornelius. “We are proud to deliver storage capacity and its associated benefits at-scale in the Beehive State.”

Clearway has a nearly two-decade-long operating history in Utah; the company completed its first project in 2008. Additionally, Honeycomb builds on Clearway’s role as a long-term employer, taxpayer and philanthropic partner in Beaver and Iron Counties. In total, the Honeycomb projects:

Will generate $60 million in property and sales taxes for schools and public services.

Created 150 jobs at peak construction, prioritizing local workforce opportunities.

Sustain more than a dozen full-time, family-supporting positions for local residents.

Support local landowners with long-term leases that help preserve their land and legacy.

To mark commissioning, Clearway has made a $150,000 donation to Iron County Care & Share to support the launch of a Tiny Home Village, offering safe, stable housing for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. Clearway’s Utah staff have been proud supporters of the non-profit since 2023.

“We are deeply grateful for our first donation as we prepare to break ground on our tiny home project,” said James Jetton, executive director of Iron County Care & Share. “Our mission is to transform lives by extending our shelter into a community of tiny homes—offering not just a place to stay, but a meaningful stepping stone toward hope, healing, and long-term self-sufficiency.”

Clearway Energy Group, along with its public affiliate Clearway Energy Inc., has a portfolio of more than 14 GW of gross generation capacity across 27 states. That includes more than 2.8 GW of flexible generation, and more than 11 GW of solar, wind, and battery energy storage assets.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.