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POWER Reveals 2026 Awards Finalists; Readers to Choose Plant of the Year

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POWER Reveals 2026 Awards Finalists; Readers to Choose Plant of the Year

POWER is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2026 POWER Awards, recognizing the projects, people, and organizations setting the pace for the global power industry. Winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony at Experience POWER in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, at 5 p.m.

New this year: the Plant of the Year award winner will be selected by POWER’s readers from among all of the Top Plant finalists. Watch for voting details in the coming months.

Finalists are listed alphabetically within each category.

Reinvention Award

  • Al-Nahda Cement Solar Project (Egypt)
  • Moneypoint Synchronous Condenser (Ireland)
  • Parr Station Combustion Turbine Modernization (U.S.)

Water Award

  • Conroe Water Facilities Project (U.S.)
  • WA Parish Unit 8 Flue Gas Desulfurization Wastewater Treatment (U.S.)
  • Water Mega Reservoirs Project (Qatar)

Hydrogen Award

  • DeBary Hydrogen Project (U.S.)
  • Rehlko Hydrogen Fuel Cell System (U.S.)
  • Total Hydrogen Solutions’ Texas Production Facility (U.S.)

Smart Grid Award

  • Reliability Plan / Asset Management Strategy, Hydro-Québec (Canada)
  • Torus Modular Mesh Energy Infrastructure Platform (U.S.)
  • Wattsmart Battery VPP Program (U.S.)

Transmission & Distribution Award

  • Energize Eastside Transmission Corridor (U.S.)
  • Phase-EQ Field Deployment (U.S.)
  • Sacramento River Crossing Modernizations: Birds Landing Substation–Contra Costa 230-kV Rebuild (U.S.)

Commercial & Industrial Generation Award

  • Arab Potash Company Captive Power Plant — Cogeneration & Integrated Combined Cycle Expansion (Jordan)
  • Permian Basin Water Transfer Site (U.S.)
  • Yeoman Solar Project (U.S.)

Distributed Energy Award

  • Bloom Energy–Equinix Collaboration (U.S.)
  • Erie County Pumping Station (U.S.)
  • Joint Forces Training Base Microgrid Project (U.S.)

Energy Storage Award

  • CO2 Battery — Ottana Project (Italy)
  • Eraring Battery (Australia)
  • esVolta ERCOT Energy Storage Portfolio (U.S.)

Top Plants: Renewables

  • Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (U.S.)
  • Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project (U.S.)
  • Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Ethiopia)
  • Moccasin Powerhouse Rewind (U.S.)
  • Toktogul Hydro (Kyrgyzstan)

Top Plants: Fossil Fuels

  • Arthur von Rosenberg (AvR) Power Plant (U.S.)
  • Engro Powergen Thar Limited (Pakistan)
  • Grange Castle Backup Power Plant (Ireland)
  • Nhon Trach 3 & 4 (Vietnam)
  • Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV (U.S.)
  • Rabigh Reinforcement Combined Cycle Power Plant (Saudi Arabia)
  • Rayburn Energy Station (U.S.)
  • Timmerman Power Plant Unit 1 (U.S.)

Top Plants: Nuclear

  • Darlington Nuclear Generating Station (Canada)
  • Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant (Japan)
  • Saeul Unit 3 (South Korea)

Rising Star

  • Naphtal Obilo Haya, Practice Lead, Long Duration Energy Storage, DNV Energy USA Inc.
  • Jack Southard, Vice President, Project Finance, Arevon Energy Inc.
  • Mishaal SyedNaveed, Product Manager – Fire Protection, Wärtsilä Energy Storage

Executive Leadership

  • Sherman Knight, CEO, Competitive Power Ventures (CPV)
  • Dr. Lou Martinez Sancho, Chief Technology Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company
  • KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Bloom Energy

Community Impact

  • Central Hudson Gas & Electric
  • Marin County Energy (MCE) and The LIME Foundation
  • Quezon Power (Philippines), Limited Co. and San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co.

Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. For more information about Experience POWER and to register for the event, visit experience-power.com.

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