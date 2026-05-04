POWER Reveals 2026 Awards Finalists; Readers to Choose Plant of the Year

POWER is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2026 POWER Awards, recognizing the projects, people, and organizations setting the pace for the global power industry. Winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony at Experience POWER in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, at 5 p.m.

New this year: the Plant of the Year award winner will be selected by POWER’s readers from among all of the Top Plant finalists. Watch for voting details in the coming months.

Finalists are listed alphabetically within each category.

Reinvention Award

Al-Nahda Cement Solar Project (Egypt)

Moneypoint Synchronous Condenser (Ireland)

Parr Station Combustion Turbine Modernization (U.S.)

Water Award

Conroe Water Facilities Project (U.S.)

WA Parish Unit 8 Flue Gas Desulfurization Wastewater Treatment (U.S.)

Water Mega Reservoirs Project (Qatar)

Hydrogen Award

DeBary Hydrogen Project (U.S.)

Rehlko Hydrogen Fuel Cell System (U.S.)

Total Hydrogen Solutions’ Texas Production Facility (U.S.)

Smart Grid Award

Reliability Plan / Asset Management Strategy, Hydro-Québec (Canada)

Torus Modular Mesh Energy Infrastructure Platform (U.S.)

Wattsmart Battery VPP Program (U.S.)

Transmission & Distribution Award

Energize Eastside Transmission Corridor (U.S.)

Phase-EQ Field Deployment (U.S.)

Sacramento River Crossing Modernizations: Birds Landing Substation–Contra Costa 230-kV Rebuild (U.S.)

Commercial & Industrial Generation Award

Arab Potash Company Captive Power Plant — Cogeneration & Integrated Combined Cycle Expansion (Jordan)

Permian Basin Water Transfer Site (U.S.)

Yeoman Solar Project (U.S.)

Distributed Energy Award

Bloom Energy–Equinix Collaboration (U.S.)

Erie County Pumping Station (U.S.)

Joint Forces Training Base Microgrid Project (U.S.)

Energy Storage Award

CO 2 Battery — Ottana Project (Italy)

Battery — Ottana Project (Italy) Eraring Battery (Australia)

esVolta ERCOT Energy Storage Portfolio (U.S.)

Top Plants: Renewables

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (U.S.)

Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project (U.S.)

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Ethiopia)

Moccasin Powerhouse Rewind (U.S.)

Toktogul Hydro (Kyrgyzstan)

Top Plants: Fossil Fuels

Arthur von Rosenberg (AvR) Power Plant (U.S.)

Engro Powergen Thar Limited (Pakistan)

Grange Castle Backup Power Plant (Ireland)

Nhon Trach 3 & 4 (Vietnam)

Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV (U.S.)

Rabigh Reinforcement Combined Cycle Power Plant (Saudi Arabia)

Rayburn Energy Station (U.S.)

Timmerman Power Plant Unit 1 (U.S.)

Top Plants: Nuclear

Darlington Nuclear Generating Station (Canada)

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant (Japan)

Saeul Unit 3 (South Korea)

Rising Star

Naphtal Obilo Haya, Practice Lead, Long Duration Energy Storage, DNV Energy USA Inc.

Jack Southard, Vice President, Project Finance, Arevon Energy Inc.

Mishaal SyedNaveed, Product Manager – Fire Protection, Wärtsilä Energy Storage

Executive Leadership

Sherman Knight, CEO, Competitive Power Ventures (CPV)

Dr. Lou Martinez Sancho, Chief Technology Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company

KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Bloom Energy

Community Impact

Central Hudson Gas & Electric

Marin County Energy (MCE) and The LIME Foundation

Quezon Power (Philippines), Limited Co. and San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co.

Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. For more information about Experience POWER and to register for the event, visit experience-power.com.