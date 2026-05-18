Cuba’s Varadero Airport Aims for Solar Self-Sufficiency with New Photovoltaic Park

Juan Gualberto Gómez Ferrer International Airport, the main gateway to the Varadero resort area, will become the first in Cuba to manage its entire electricity demand using solar energy, with the construction of a photovoltaic solar park that is already in the preparation stage.

The information was confirmed by Osmany Sánchez, Secretary General of the Party Committee at the airport, who explained that the project is scheduled to deliver 1.2 MW to the electrical grid, a capacity that will cover 100% of the airport’s demand, primarily between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and will include five hours of energy storage capacity. In a social media post, Sánchez emphasized that the installation of this solar park not only represents significant savings in fossil fuel consumption, but also positions the Matanzas airport at the forefront of Cuba’s energy transition.

According to data provided by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), approximately 20% of the world’s airports currently use solar energy, adopting solutions to mitigate environmental impact and reduce dependence on traditional fuels. With this project, the airport joins a trend that seeks to make airport operations more sustainable, while simultaneously guaranteeing energy stability at a strategic location for Cuban tourism.

The ability to self-manage 100% of its electricity demand will allow the airport to operate more independently of the national grid, especially during periods of high solar radiation. The five-hour storage system will ensure continuity of service during peak demand or periods of low generation, protecting critical operations at the airport terminal.

This initiative is part of a national strategy to transform Cuba’s energy matrix, which prioritizes the incorporation of renewable sources to reduce dependence on imported fuels and guarantee the stability of the electrical system. The decision by Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport to implement this project stems from its strategic importance to the region’s economy and its role as the primary destination for international tourism in Matanzas. In this regard, the solar park will not only benefit airport operations but will also serve as a model for future installations at other airports across the country, demonstrating the viability of solar energy as a power solution for critical infrastructure.

—Amaury Pérez Sánchez (amauryps@nauta.cu) is a chemical engineer at the University of Camagüey in Cuba.