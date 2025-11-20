Arevon’s Big Muddy Solar Project Moves Forward in Illinois

Energy developer, owner and operator Arevon Energy has started construction of a $200-million solar farm in Illinois. The 124-MW Big Muddy Solar installation in Jackson County is the company’s first utility-scale solar project in that state.

The project, which previously was known as Campbell Solar, was renamed to acknowledge the river that runs through Jackson County. A logo for the project includes a nod to the Big Muddy Monster (Figure 1), a local legend in the Murphysboro, Illinois, area. Arevon is partnering with Signal Energy, a design/build contractor for the renewable energy sector, on construction for the project.

Arevon on November 18 hosted an event featuring company officials and local community and business leaders to celebrate construction of the project. Officials said Big Muddy has a power purchase agreement with an unnamed multinational technology company.

“Big Muddy Solar’s impactful investment delivers real value for businesses and families in Jackson County, and Arevon is pleased to be a part of this community for decades to come,” said Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon, which is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “As we advance construction, we gratefully recognize the collaboration with area officials and the residents of Murphysboro, as well as the dedication of the local workers building our project. This facility will not only generate essential, domestically produced energy as electricity demand in the U.S. rises dramatically, but it will also strengthen the region through tax revenue and continued community engagement.”

Officials said the project will employ more than 250 workers, including from local labor organizations IBEW Local 702, IUOE Local 318, and Laborers’ International Union of North America Local Union 773.

“Arevon’s commitment to renewable innovation goes beyond generating solar power—it’s about empowering the next generation in our local communities,” said Dr. Harvey Henson, director at the STEM Education Research Center at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (SIUC). “We’re thrilled that the Big Muddy Solar Project’s support and partnership with SIUC is helping students, families, and educators across Jackson County engage in real-world STEM learning and develop the skills and curiosity needed to lead the energy future.”

“We’re grateful for Arevon’s commitment to Jackson County, not only through solar energy production but the meaningful community reinvestment that will benefit local families, schools, and organizations for many years,” said Dawn McClerren, executive director at the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce.

Protecting and preserving the natural character of each project site is central to Arevon’s approach to energy development, construction, and operations, according to the company. In addition to producing secure, homegrown energy above the ground, Big Muddy Solar will also provide a safe, thriving home for pollinators, turning the land beneath and around the solar panels into a habitat that helps protect the soil and the important pollinator population.

Arevon is growing its project portfolio in the U.S. Midwest. The company recently announced the start of the operations at its Ratts 1 and Heirloom Solar projects, a cumulative investment of $400 million that will bring 264 MW of solar power in Indiana. The company also is building the $500-million, 430-MW Kelso Solar Project in Missouri.

Arevon also developed and managed construction of the 251-MW Gibson Solar Project in Indiana on behalf of Northern Indiana Public Service Company, and the 228-MW Posey Solar Project in Indiana on behalf of Southern Indiana Gas and Electric.

