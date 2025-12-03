INTEC Chosen to Build 50-MW Solar Power Facility in Germany

Global renewable energy contractor INTEC Energy Solutions has been selected by a leading European renewable energy investment group to lead construction of a 50-MW solar power plant in Lachendorf, Germany.

INTEC on December 3 said it has been commissioned by AUKERA as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the project. The solar farm is sited on a 40-hectare (99 acres) site in Lower Saxony. INTEC has a comprehensive, full-scope EPC contract that includes operations and maintenance services for a two-year period.

INTEC on Wednesday said its turnkey scope includes the end-to-end supply of all major components such as modules, inverters, and transformers, alongside civil and electrical works, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) integration, and complete construction management. The plant will utilize a fixed-mounted structure, which the company said will ensure reliable and efficient power generation.

Mobilization activities are underway at the site. INTEC said fence installation is nearing completion. The plant once operational will generate about 50.85 GWh of electricity per year.

“The Lachendorf project highlights our commitment to high-quality, sustainable energy solutions that genuinely drive the energy transition,” said Klaus Friedl, Managing Director Germany at INTEC Energy Solutions. “Together with AUKERA, we are shaping Germany’s renewable energy future—uniting global expertise with strong local delivery.”

Kemal Keskin, Country MD Germany at AUKERA, said, “Breaking ground on the 50-MWp Lachendorf solar project marks the beginning of a broader cluster that will deliver sustainable energy to Lachendorf, Lower Saxony. In partnership with INTEC Energy Solutions, we are combining global expertise with strong local delivery to accelerate Germany’s energy transition and shape a renewable future for the region.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.