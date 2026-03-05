Arevon Brings 430-MW Solar Farm Online in Missouri

An Arizona-headquartered energy development group announced the start of commercial operations for a 430-MW solar power installation in Missouri. Scottsdale-based Arevon Energy said it developed, built, and will own and operate the Kelso Solar Project in Scott County.

Officials said the solar farm is Arevon’s first large-scale facility in Missouri, and increases the state’s operational solar power generation capacity by about 50%. The company said Kelso represents an investment of more than $500 million.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project was held on March 3. Justin Johnson, Arevon’s COO and interim CEO, said, “After years of responsible development and construction, I am proud to see the Kelso Solar Project, Arevon’s first large-scale project in Missouri, generating safe, domestic-made energy. Kelso Solar reflects the strong collaboration among Arevon, our partners, and Scott County’s landowners and local leaders, who all played a critical role in bringing this project to fruition. We look forward to Kelso Solar serving America’s energy needs for many decades.”

Danny Tetley, presiding commissioner of the Scott County Commission, said, “The Kelso Solar Project is a meaningful investment in Scott County’s future—it strengthens our tax base, supports critical public services, and adds a new energy resource to our region. We value the community-first approach Arevon has taken and continues to exercise as well as the lasting benefits the project brings to our community.”

Officials on Wednesday said Arevon “has been actively engaged with the Scott County community throughout Kelso Solar’s development and construction, supporting an array of initiatives and organizations.” Those include:

Donating $525,000, in partnership with Primoris Services Corporation’s Renewables group, the project’s construction contractor, to the Scott County Central School District for a solar-powered bus carport. The new carport will help to ensure students are safely shielded from the weather’s elements and will increase ongoing energy savings. Arevon also provided funding to help with the removal of asbestos flooring from classrooms.

Contributing $300,000 to the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, a pediatric outpatient therapy facility serving children with special needs, to aid in the construction of a new gymnasium. Arevon also provided new soft play equipment and therapy mats.

Giving $300,000 for new Chromebooks for Scott County R-IV School District students and an additional $145,000 to support safety initiatives and the STEM program for the school district.

Funding a side-by-side vehicle for the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District to help fight fires that are inaccessible to traditional fire trucks and on-road vehicles due to terrain challenges and tight spaces.

Supplying the funds needed to install a secondary water well in the City of Blodgett—an essential investment in public health and long-term infrastructure resilience.

Supplying the funds needed to install a secondary water well in the City of Blodgett—an essential investment in public health and long-term infrastructure resilience. Participating in Food Distribution events for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which provides resources to thousands of residents facing food insecurity in Scott County.

“Arevon has been an incredible supporter of the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center and the entire Scott County community. As we prepare for our largest annual fundraiser—the Telethon—which raises about $300,000 each year to provide free physical, occupational, and speech therapy to local children, their generosity means everything,” said Michelle Fayette, executive director at the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center. “When Arevon announced at the Kelso Solar groundbreaking that they would match our Telethon total, I was speechless—nothing like that had happened in my 24 years at the Center. As we continue raising funds and working toward building a new gym, Arevon’s support for the Center and other deserving organizations in Scott County is truly a game-changer.”

“Arevon’s support has helped the Southeast Missouri Food Bank reach families across the region through our Food Distribution events,” said Clay Schermann, chief development officer at Southeast Missouri Food BankSchermann. “We are grateful for their involvement and their willingness to invest in our community as host of the Kelso Solar Project.”

Arevon is actively growing its portfolio in the U.S. Midwest. The company in the past few months announced the start of the operations at its Ratts 1 and Heirloom Solar Projects, a cumulative investment of $400 million and 264 MWdc of new domestic solar power in Indiana, and continues to advance construction on its $200-million, 124-MWdc Big Muddy Solar Project in Illinois. In addition, Arevon developed and managed construction of the 251-MWdc Gibson Solar Project and the 228-MWdc Posey Solar Project in Indiana on behalf of local utilities while ensuring the projects were successfully integrated into each community.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 GW of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, representing more than $11 billion in capital investment, and is currently building more than 600 MW of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities.

Arevon in the past two years has completed $5.1 billion in project financings and closed on a $600-million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.