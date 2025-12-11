GE Vernova Inks Turbine Deal With Romania Wind Farm

GE Vernova said the company has signed an agreement with Public Power Corporation Renewables (PPC R) to supply, install, and commission 14 of its 6.1 MW–158m turbines for a wind farm in Vaslui County, Romania.

The agreement announced December 11 builds on an earlier deal, announced in September of last year, to supply 23 of GE Vernova’s 6.1 MW-158m turbines, which have a 158-meter rotor. It also follows an announcement earlier this month that the company will provide Greenvolt Power 42 of its 6.1 MW–158m onshore wind turbines to power the Gurbanesti wind farm in Călărași County in Romania.

The latest deal, which was booked in the second quarter of 2025, expands the presence of GE Vernova in Romania by adding 85 MW to the company’s existing onshore wind installed base in the country of more than 800 MW.

Gilan Sabatier, chief commercial officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in International Markets, said, “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with PPC Renewables in Romania, strengthening our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. This agreement not only reinforces GE Vernova’s presence in the region but also exemplifies our dedication to delivering workhorse wind turbines that will help power thousands of homes and contribute to Romania’s renewable energy goals.”

GE Vernova has a total installed base of about 57,000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.