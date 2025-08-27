Renewable Properties Acquires Pennsylvania Solar Power Portfolio

California-headquartered Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure projects, announced it has acquired a portfolio of 10 net energy metered (NEM) ground-mounted projects from Prospect14, a Pennsylvania-based solar energy developer.

The projects in the Goldenrod Portfolio are located in counties of Clearfield, Centre, Greene, Berks, Juniata, Snyder, and Columbia in Pennsylvania. The projects, already in the early to middle stages of development, are expected to be completed in 2027. The installations range in size from 3.51 MWdc to 4.2 MWdc, for a total of 38.13 MWdc.

“Renewable Properties is pleased to partner with Prospect14 on this acquisition as part of our ongoing commitment to advance renewable energy in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.,” said Aaron Halimi, founder and president of Renewable Properties. “Distributed solar projects like these provide local environmental benefits as well as creating local jobs, generating local tax revenue, and strengthening distribution grid reliability.”

Renewable Properties with this acquisition is significantly expanding its presence in Pennsylvania, which is increasingly embracing solar as energy demand in the state soars on the heels of rapid artificial intelligence and data center expansion.

“The acquisition of this portfolio reinforces the growing demand for distributed solar generation in Pennsylvania and the ability to finance NEM solar projects,” said Brendan Neagle, president of Prospect14. “We are proud to work with Renewable Properties to make the benefits of distributed solar a reality in our home state. We look forward to our continued partnership with Renewable Properties and other transactions in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

The 38.13 MW of projects in the Goldenrod Portfolio are now part of Renewable Properties’ growing pipeline of more than 1.5 GW of solar and energy storage projects under development.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Renewable Properties.