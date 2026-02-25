Renewable Properties, Pathward, BridgePeak Close $280 Million for Clean Energy Projects

California-based Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure projects, said the company has surpassed $280 million in closed corporate and project capital facilities with national bank Pathward, N.A., and BridgePeak Energy Capital, a renewable energy loan originator and service provider to banks and private credit funds.

Renewable Properties on February 25 said that of the more than $280 million in total loan commitments, $187 million was deployed to support Renewable Properties’ community solar and small-scale utility projects across seven states: California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The remaining corporate capital commitments were secured to support safe-harbor equipment purchases, late-stage project development, and the acquisition of developed real estate assets subject to long-term leases, according to the companies.

The corporate and project capital facilities closed last year alone among the parties totaled $98 million, of which $58 million was used to finance the construction of solar, solar-plus-storage (battery energy storage systems, or BESS), and standalone BESS projects. Another $40 million provided an increase to Renewable Properties’ existing equipment procurement facility, a pre-construction revolving credit facility, a land loan facility, and numerous project-specific construction loans across Renewable Properties’ portfolio of projects.

“These new corporate facilities mark a milestone of effective collaboration with Pathward and BridgePeak supporting Renewable Properties’ sustained growth, allowing us to continue providing value to our investors,” said Aaron Halimi, founder and CEO of Renewable Properties. “Over the years, they’ve provided development capital, equipment capital, construction loans converting into permanent loans, and loans on the land that we own underneath projects we’ve developed. We’re grateful to our long-term partners for helping us bring solar access to more Americans as we lead a transformative shift toward healthier communities, powered by accessible, clean energy.”

Previous loans through the relationship, which have included funds for development, equipment, and construction financing, have facilitated 86 MWdc across 18 projects now in operation, along with four projects under construction.

“Pathward is pleased to expand our ongoing relationship with Renewable Properties to support the deployment of alternative energy across the U.S.,” said Christopher Soupal, chief growth officer at Pathward. “Relationships like ours help position the solar, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure markets for success.”

“At this milestone, we are proud to build on our support for Renewable Properties’ work to bring inexpensive and sustainable domestic energy to more Americans,” said Shawn Andrews, CEO of BridgePeak. “Strategic capital investments like these will be critical to helping meet our country’s growing energy needs.”

Renewable Properties, founded in 2017, specializes in developing and investing in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. Renewable Properties is active in 17 states, and has more than 1.7 GW of solar and energy storage under development, with more than 300 MW of generation capacity under construction or in operation. Renewable Properties works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities, and financial institutions looking to invest in solar energy systems.

Pathward, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across the company’s Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses.

BridgePeak Energy Capital is a leading renewable energy loan service provider to banks and private credit funds. BridgePeak provides comprehensive loan origination, underwriting, closing, servicing and portfolio management solutions designed to maximize value for all stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, BridgePeak was servicing a $3.7-billion commercial loan portfolio. BridgePeak, founded in 2020, has closed more than $5.4 billion in loans to U.S.-based energy projects in more than 24 states.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by the media relations team for Renewable Properties.