Italian Power Group Brings Initial Phase of First U.S. Project Online in Colorado

An Italy-based independent power producer has brought its first U.S. project online. ContourGlobal, headquartered in Milan, on September 4 announced the state of commercial operation for Black Hollow Sun I, the 185-MW first phase of a solar power project in Severance, Colorado.

The installation is providing electricity for the Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned utility serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Longmont, north of Denver. ContourGlobal also is building the second phase of the project—the 139-MW Black Hollow Sun II—which is expected to come online by year-end 2026.

ContourGlobal on Thursday said the first two phases of the project, with total capacity of 324 MW, will represent the largest solar photovoltaic installation in Northern Colorado. The company said the phases together will provide about 608 GWh of electricity annually for customers in Platte River’s territory.

Learn more about solar power at POWER’s Experience POWER event in Denver, Colorado, Oct. 29-31. If you’re attending the upcoming RE+ 2025 renewable energy trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 8-11, be sure to connect with members of the POWER team at our show booth on Venetian Level 1—V3046.

The start of operations at Black Hollow Sun is a highlight of ContourGlobal’s 20th anniversary celebrations, marking the company’s start in the U.S. two decades ago.

“The start of operations at Black Hollow Sun I is a pivotal moment for ContourGlobal, marking our first U.S. renewable plant to reach operational state, and especially meaningful as we celebrate our 20th anniversary since the company was incorporated in the U.S.,” said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of ContourGlobal. “This project, together with Black Hollow Sun II targeted for completion by the end of 2026, exemplifies our strategy to deliver clean, reliable power while strengthening our commitment to local communities and partners such as Platte River Power Authority.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.