Luminace, Renewable Properties Partner on Community Solar Portfolio

Luminace has announced the acquisition of a 9.3-MWdc portfolio of community solar projects from Renewable Properties (RP), a leading U.S. developer and investor in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure projects. The sale announced January 26 is the second transaction Luminace and RP have done together in Illinois; in September 2024, Luminace acquired a 20.85-MWdc portfolio from RP that included four Illinois community solar projects in advanced stages of development.

The current acquisition includes the 5.16-MWdc County Line Solar project in the Village of Shorewood, Illinois, and the 4.06-MWdc Bemes Road Solar project in Will County. The two projects are set to start construction this year. County Line Solar is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026, while Bemes Road Solar is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

Once interconnected, the portfolio will contribute more clean capacity to the Illinois Shines program, a key initiative supporting the state’s push toward clean energy through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). Passed in 2021, CEJA aims to expand the state’s renewable energy portfolio to more than 1.5 GW of community solar capacity over the next decade and provide solar energy access to Illinois residents who may not be able to install solar panels on their own homes.

As of 2025, RP has more than 1.7 GW of solar, storage, and EV charging depots under development across 240 projects in 17 states. RP will use the proceeds from the sale to support its ongoing small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure development across the U.S.

“We’re excited to have completed a second portfolio sale to Luminace, adding over nine more megawatts to their growing Illinois pipeline,” said Aaron Halimi, founder and CEO of RP. “The Luminace team is a great partner who shares our vision for local distributed generation and RP’s mission to drive energy forward for local communities. We look forward to seeing these two projects delivering reliable solar energy to the Illinois grid and reducing electricity costs for its residents.”

“Luminace is pleased to be partnering with Renewable Properties again and enhancing our Illinois community solar portfolio,” said Brendon Quinlivan, CEO of Luminace. “With the addition of these projects, Luminace has over 200 MW of Illinois community solar projects operating and under construction, with significant runway for future growth due to the robust Community Solar program in Illinois. We look forward to completing these projects in 2026 and 2027, providing decades of reliable and affordable renewable energy capacity across Illinois.”

—The media relations team for Renewable Properties contributed this content.