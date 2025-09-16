Catalyze Adds Four New Community Solar Projects in New York

Catalyze, an independent power producer and fully integrated developer of distributed renewable energy assets, said it has completed four community solar projects in central and western New York.

The company said the installations were developed in partnership with CS Energy, a renewable energy company that develops, designs, and builds optimized solar, and energy storage. The announcement on September 16 said the projects add 27 MW of solar energy to Catalyze’s New York footprint, helping the state reach its goal of installing 6 GW of distributed solar ahead of schedule.

The four projects—located in Pavilion, Phelps, Fonda, and Fabius—were designed to integrate seamlessly with the local grid and built with prevailing wage labor, supporting both reliability and clean energy workforce development. The installations were supported by New York State programs, including the Inclusive Community Solar Adder and the Community Adder, which help ensure reliable energy access to low-to-moderate income subscribers and disadvantaged communities.

The projects leveraged standardized design, a consistent racking system, and trusted subcontractor relationships, allowing the Catalyze and CS Energy teams to accelerate schedules. Construction access and laydown areas were managed so that farmland could return to its pre-existing condition, allowing landowners to continue farming outside the solar arrays.

These four completed sites represent the first half of an eight-project collaboration between Catalyze and CS Energy. The remaining projects, totaling more than 25 MW, are scheduled for completion over the next year.

“We’re proud to be a part of the extraordinary progress New York state has made in accelerating the transition to renewable energy. Our work with CS Energy shows what’s possible when states, developers, and communities align,” said Andrew D’Amico, COO at Catalyze. “This milestone is about more than megawatts, it’s about taking action. We are seeing businesses move fast to lock in the long-term benefits and cost advantages of solar power while federal tax credits are still in place, with states offering incentives designed to expand access.”

Michael Garofalo, vice president of Operations at CS Energy, said, “Community solar has become one of the most effective tools for delivering clean, reliable, and affordable power. We’re thankful to have collaborated with Catalyze on building these installations that will provide significant energy for businesses and households across New York at a time when electricity demands continue to grow.”

The timing of these projects highlights the importance of acting quickly to secure federal tax incentives. Current solar investment tax credits cover 30% of project costs, with potential bonuses of 10% for domestic content and an additional 10% for projects in designated energy communities.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Catalyze and CS Energy.