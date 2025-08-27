Power Magazine
Solar

Ferrovial Developing 250-MW Solar Project in Texas

Global infrastructure group Ferrovial said the company is investing about $355 million to develop a new 250-MW solar photovoltaic (PV) facility in Milam County, Texas. Ferrovial will be responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the facility, which will deliver electricity to the Texas grid.

“This project is a strong example of how infrastructure investment can directly benefit communities,” said María José Esteruelas, Ferrovial Energy CEO, in an August 26 news release. “As data centers multiply and energy needs continue to increase, this facility will bring lasting value to the region by creating jobs, supporting local services and strengthening energy reliability.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming months, generating nearly 300 jobs during the build phase. The facility is expected to produce power by 2027 and deliver about 450 GWh (450,000 MWh) of electricity annually.

The project adds to Ferrovial’s energy portfolio in Texas, complementing a 257-MWdc plant in Leon County. The company also is nearing completion of a 72-MW PV plant in the Houston area for its client X-Elio.

POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Ferrovial.

