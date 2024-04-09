Mitsubishi Power Supports New Gas-Fired Unit in Hong Kong

Mitsubishi Power, a division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), announced the company has received an order for gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment for Lamma Power Station’s Unit 13. The unit will be built in Hong Kong by The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd., known as HK Electric.

The new turbine has an output of 350 MW, with the equipment in total generating 380 MW, and is scheduled to begin operation in early 2029. Mitsubishi Power on April 9 said the GTCC power generation equipment delivered to the Lamma Power Station will be a consecutive order following previous orders for Units 10, 11, and 12 from July 2015.

GTCC System

The newly ordered GTCC power generation facilities will be constructed on Lamma Island, which is located southwest of Hong Kong Island, adjacent to the existing Units 9, 10, 11 and 12 at the power station. The work is part of a large-scale project in line with the Hong Kong government authority’s policy to increase the ratio of gas-fired power generation. Officials in Hong Kong have said natural gas is transition fuel for the region, reducing the environmental impact of power generation by helping reduce carbon emissions.

Among the main equipment of the newly ordered GTCC power generation system, Mitsubishi Power will manufacture and supply its M701F gas turbine, a steam turbine, a heat recovery steam generator, and a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR). The generator will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Generator Co., a new company headquartered in Hyogo Ward, Kobe City that was formed on April 1 through the integrating power-generator systems businesses of MHI and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Once in operation, the new facility will respond to Hong Kong Island’s robust power demand.

HK Electric is one of Hong Kong’s leading power providers and the sole electricity provider to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Mitsubishi Power has had business relations with HK Electric for many years, having delivered numerous power generation system core components—including gas turbines, steam turbines and boilers—for the Lamma Power Station.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group via JCN Newswire.