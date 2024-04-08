Utility’s Grid Modernization Efforts Leverage Community’s Investment in Fiber-to-the-Home Network

Tantalus Systems, a grid modernization technology company focused on helping utilities harness the power of data, said Bolivar Energy Authority (BEA) selected its Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP) to modernize the utility’s distribution grid. BEA serves Hardeman County and parts of Fayette, Chester, and Madison counties in Tennessee and part of Benton County in Mississippi. TGMP will replace an existing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution and will utilize a TRUSense Fiber Gateway to harness the full capabilities of BEA’s advanced fiber network, which was deployed in partnership with Irby Utilities.

Tantalus calls the TRUSense Gateway “a multi-purpose socket-based device that accelerates the modernization of the distribution grid for utilities.” It reportedly delivers secure and interoperable integration of behind-the-meter distributed energy resources (DERs) on to the distribution system, while also capturing and analyzing granular power quality data to enhance grid resiliency. The TRUSense Gateway is available for multiple communications networks, including fiber, ethernet, and cellular. As an integral part of the TGMP, the TRUSense Gateway is expected to enable BEA to uniquely leverage its community’s investment in an advanced fiber deployment to improve operations of the distribution grid through the delivery of interoperable, grid-edge data.

“We were looking for a way to capitalize on the investment BEA made in our Fiber to the Home Project,” Steve Herriman, purchasing and information technology manager with BEA, said in a statement. “We wanted to have a stronger, faster, and more reliable AMI network and an ability to adopt advanced applications through the life of this deployment. With the TRUSense Gateway, Tantalus was the only vendor we found that could fully leverage our fiber network, at and behind the meter, to provide us with the best opportunity to improve the support we provide to our community.”

TGMP is Tantalus’ technology architecture that provides a secure, flexible, and affordable path to grid modernization. It includes a breakthrough grid data management solution, TRUSync, which automates the integration of data across any device, any system, and any vendor. By accessing data from devices deployed throughout the entire distribution grid, including devices behind the meter, TGMP delivers unprecedented levels of visibility, command, and control to improve a utility’s operations, according to the company.

“We are thrilled Bolivar Energy Authority is joining our user community alongside the growing number of Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) local distribution companies,” said Tantalus President and CEO Peter Londa. “We continue to witness an increasing number of utilities that are harnessing the power of data to accelerate their grid modernization efforts. TGMP and the TRUSense Gateway are purpose-built not only to help with near-term needs, like enhanced resiliency and advanced applications, but also to provide a flexible and expandable platform to support long-term requirements, such as those outlined as part of TVA’s Regional Grid Transformation initiative.”

BEA will be presenting the utility’s plan to deploy TGMP and the TRUSense Fiber Gateway at the upcoming American Public Power Association’s Engineering and Operations Conference in New Orleans on April 8, 2024, as part of the Spotlight Session of presentations. The conference focuses on grid modernization initiatives, environmental issues, safety, and transmission and distribution for public power utilities in the U.S.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Tantulus’ marketing and communications department.