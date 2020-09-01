The power grid has never been more important. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the world’s progress toward a remote and mobile workforce, meaning society in general and certainly businesses are more dependent than ever on reliable, safe, and secure electricity.

Doble Engineering has worked to secure the power grid for 100 years. The company, founded in 1920, provides comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industy.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. The firm serves customers worldwide, with monitoring, diagnostics, and software solutions from companies including ENOSERV, Manta Test Systems, Morgan Schaffer, Vanguard Instruments, and Xtensible Solutions.

Paul Griffin, vice president for professional services at Doble, recently joined with POWER to talk about his work at Doble and the company’s century-long history of support for power generation, as part of the POWER Insights video series. Griffin leads Doble’s consulting, testing, and laboratory services groups. He has been with the company since 1979, and has published more than 50 technical papers pertaining to testing of electrical insulating materials and electric apparatus diagnostics.

Paul Griffin of Doble Engineering spoke with POWER about his company’s work with the power generation industry.

—Darrell Proctor is associate editor for POWER (@DarrellProctor1, @POWERmagazine).