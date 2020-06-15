Direct Solar America is a solar energy brokerage. The company helps customers find and install the best available solar energy system, working with both residential and commercial and industrial clients.

It’s a question often posed to POWER: What is the best solar energy system for my home or business?

In this edition of POWER’s Insights series, Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar America, spoke with POWER Associate Editor Darrell Proctor about his company’s business strategy, and talked about how his group helps answer that question. Diaz is an advocate for the growth of alternative energy, working with companies, building managers, and residential solar installers around the world.

Direct Solar America is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc., a technology and acquisition company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes several businesses, including renewable energy and blockchain solutions.

Diaz, a BPI Certified Energy Management Auditor, has structured capital for more than two dozen commercial solar projects. He told POWER his company is “thrilled for the achievements we have accomplished and are looking forward to continually improving.” Learn more about Diaz, his company, and the how Direct Solar America is shaping the future of solar power in this video interview.

—Darrell Proctor is associate editor for POWER (@DarrellProctor1, @POWERmagazine).