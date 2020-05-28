In the first installment of POWER’s brand new video interview series, POWER Insights, Kurt Terrani, technical director of the Transformational Challenge Reactor (TCR) program, talks to POWER Senior Associate Editor Sonal Patel about the innovative microreactor program spearheaded by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and project partners, including Idaho National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and industry participants.

On May 11, 2020, ORNL announced the project completed several “foundational” experiments, including selection of a core design. During a recent three-month “sprint,” it also demonstrated the “agility of the additive manufacturing technology” to quickly produce a prototype reactor core. Terrani sheds more details about the novel project and the role it may play in boosting faster adoption of advanced nuclear reactors.

See POWER‘s in-depth feature about the TCR project here: ”Nuclear Reactor with 3D-Printed Core Slated for Operation in 2023.”

Source: POWER magazine, May 2020

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior associate editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine).