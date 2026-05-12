GE Vernova Modernizing Türkiye’s Power Generation With Country’s First H-Class Gas Turbine

GE Vernova announced the start of commercial operation of the 852-MW Kırklareli power plant in Türkiye. The natural gas-fired combined-cycle power station, featuring GE Vernova’s 9HA.02 gas turbine, is the first in that country to use an H-class product.

The May 12 announcement, made in concert with ENKA, a Turkish global engineering and construction company operating in more than 60 countries, was called a significant milestone for the modernization of Türkiye’s power generation fleet. Türkiye was long known as Turkey, but Turkish officials in 2021 officially began encouraging the use of Türkiye in international contexts, a move that was solidified by recognition from the United Nations in 2022.

The power plant is located about 20 miles from the border with Bulgaria. GE Vernova also will provide long-term maintenance services for the facility under the terms of a multi-year agreement. The opening of the power plant was celebrated by representatives of both companies, along with senior government officials including H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar, minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye, and representatives from ENKA and GE Vernova.

“With the successful commissioning of the Kırklareli power plant, ENKA has achieved a significant milestone, strengthening its position as both investor, EPC contractor, and operator of one of Türkiye’s most efficient combined-cycle facilities,” said Mehmet Tara, chairman of the board and president of ENKA. “By delivering flexible, high-efficiency power to the national grid, this project reflects ENKA’s nearly 70 years of engineering heritage, the depth of our in-house capabilities—from design to commissioning—and our long-term commitment to supporting Türkiye’s growing electricity needs with efficient, reliable, and flexible generation.”

Türkiye is continuing to modernize its power system to meet rising electricity demand. Officials have said the country needs a more efficient, resilient, and diversified generation mix. The International Energy Agency in a recent outlook said natural gas-fired power generation in Türkiye has expanded significantly over the past two decades, and currently supplies more than 25% of the country’s electricity. Coal-fired power accounts for about one-third of the energy mix. The government has set a target for renewables, including wind and solar, to supply more than 40% of Türkiye’s power by 2030.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first nuclear power station, is currently under construction in Mersin Province. That project, featuring four VVER-1200 reactors, is led by Russia’s Rosatom. The plant is expected to come online by year-end 2028. It would supply about 10% of the country’s total electricity.

GE Vernova Equipment

GE Vernova at the Kırklareli plant supplied its combined-cycle power generation equipment, including a 9HA.02 gas turbine with H78 generator, an STF-D650 steam turbine, and a triple-pressure Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG). All engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning works were executed by ENKA’s in-house teams, with construction taking place over 36 months.

Officials on Tuesday said the Kırklareli facility is expected to be among the most efficient combined-cycle gas power plants in the country, reaching above 63% net efficiency in combined-cycle mode.

“As Türkiye prepares to host COP31, this project highlights the important role that advanced, high-efficiency power generation technologies can play in strengthening energy security, while enhancing grid reliability,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Kırklareli’s entry into commercial operation marks an important step in our collaboration with ENKA and in bringing GE Vernova’s HA technology to Türkiye for the first time. We are proud to support the country’s energy transition with technology that can help power growth, strengthen infrastructure, and contribute to long-term economic development.”

GE Vernova has supported Türkiye’s energy infrastructure for more than 75 years. The company at present has an installed base of about 33.5 GW across gas power, wind, hydro, and solar technologies, as well as grid modernization initiatives, and manufacturing and research and development capabilities through its Gebze Transformer Factory. The Kırklareli project brings GE Vernova’s total installed gas power capacity in Türkiye to about 13.5 GW.

ENKA, headquartered in Istanbul, has built and operates one of Türkiye’s largest privately-held power generation portfolios. The company designs and builds power plants worldwide, with a total installed generation capacity of more than 25 GW.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.