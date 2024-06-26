GE Vernova Building Synchronous Condenser Sites to Support New York Grid

GE Vernova said it has been awarded a contract by National Grid’s upstate New York business to supply and construct two separate 115 kV synchronous condenser sites at the company’s Coffeen and Taylorville substations.

GE Vernova on June 26 said it will install three synchronous condenser machines, including Prolec GE generator step-up (GSU) transformers, at each site. Synchronous condensers play a vital role in managing reactive power and voltage levels, helping strengthen the grid and ensuring efficient flow of electricity. They are expected to help manage the flow of electricity and prevent power outages by increasing the short-circuit strength, which is crucial for providing consistent and reliable power to homes and businesses.

“These projects are a key part of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a larger effort to meet New York State’s ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels,” said Olivier Ruiz, regional general manager for Grid Systems Integration–NAM at GE Vernova. “These new substations are expected to help enhance grid stability and reliability which is vital for supporting the state’s transition to a low-carbon future.”

“GE Vernova is proud to support National Grid on this important initiative,” said Ruiz. “We are honored that our advanced technology was selected to play a key role in making New York’s power grid more stable and reliable, which is important for integrating renewable energy sources and accelerating decarbonization.”

GE Vernova will handle all aspects of the project, including studies, engineering, project management, building construction, equipment installation, and commissioning. The Coffeen site, located near Watertown, New York, is expected to be completed by August 2028, with the Taylorville site following in March 2029.

—POWER edited this content, which was supplied by the media relations group at GE Vernova.