Strategy Amid Uncertainty: Why Decisioning Maturity is the Critical Differentiator in Today’s Power Markets

The pace of change in energy markets has never been faster. Price signals that once evolved over days now shift within settlement windows. Geopolitical shocks that once took weeks to propagate through commodity markets now ripple across interconnected European power grids and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chains in hours. And amid this acceleration, the decision windows available to utilities, traders, and asset operators are compressing sharply.

Of course, complexity and uncertainty are not new to energy markets. There have always been geopolitical disruptions, technology cycles, and regulatory upheaval. But this time, the rate of change, the volume of market signals, and the interconnectedness of risk are qualitatively different—and the cost of slow or poorly-informed decisions has risen accordingly. Speed without accuracy is not a competitive advantage; faster bad decisions simply amplify exposure.

COMMENTARY

The response is not simply more data or faster systems. It is decisioning maturity—a concept that is rapidly becoming a strategic differentiator in the electric power sector.

Defining the Complexity Crisis

Today’s operating environment presents a uniquely demanding challenge for firms active in UK and European power markets—and the drivers extend well beyond the structural shift from conventional to mixed conventional—renewable generation.

To frame the challenge, consider the “5 Vs” of big data: velocity, volume, variety, veracity, and value. The energy additions underway in power systems are driving all five simultaneously, and the implications for decision-making are profound.

Starting with velocity: settlement granularity is tightening. The UK is moving towards half-hourly settlement, while much of Europe already operates on 15–30 minute intervals. Asset owners must simultaneously participate in spot markets, demand-side response programs, and ancillary grid services markets—each with its own data cadence and decision horizon.

Volume is rising in parallel. A greater number of distributed generation assets, combined with demand-side additions to the market equation—electrified heating, transport, and industrial load-shifting—has substantially increased the volume of market signals requiring ingestion and interpretation. Battery storage assets, both grid-scale and distributed, add further complexity as operators balance asset dispatch against real-time price signals and forward market positions.

Variety is expanding through new price dynamics. Solar saturation in markets such as Germany has introduced settlement windows with deeply negative power prices that emerge and clear rapidly—creating both material risk and short-duration opportunity for market participants. These are not exotic edge cases; they are becoming structural features of the market.

Veracity and value are the most consequential dimensions. Interconnected European power markets and global LNG supply chains mean that external shocks—the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, ongoing instability in the Middle East and around the Strait of Hormuz—now propagate across borders faster than traditional risk models anticipate. In isolation, any one of these events might be dismissed as a low-frequency outlier. Taken together, they reflect an underlying regularity that organizations must plan for structurally, not reactively.

Regulatory complexity compounds this further. Evolving subsidy frameworks, capacity market reforms, and national decarbonization policy trajectories all require ongoing incorporation into commercial and investment decision-making. Even long-term positions that appear settled can shift rapidly—whether driven by political developments or emergent demand dynamics, such as the growth of AI data center load. Firms that lack the infrastructure to integrate these signals quickly are making decisions on incomplete information.

Better Decisions Don’t Come From More Tools Alone

The market’s response to data complexity has been a proliferation of specialist tools—platforms offering enhanced market data feeds, AI-driven analytics, scenario modelling, and real-time risk monitoring. Many of these tools deliver genuine capability in isolation. But deployed without an integrating architecture, they accumulate into a fragmented stack that increases operational friction rather than reducing it.

The fundamental issue is that data and information are not synonymous. Data is the raw material; it must be processed, contextualized, and validated before it can support a decision. Information only becomes decision-relevant when it is trusted—and trust requires both analytical rigor and governance. Absent those, organizations find themselves spending time checking and rechecking outputs across systems, introducing the very latency that better tooling was meant to eliminate.

Worse, when analytical functions are distributed across too many disconnected platforms, firms risk a compounding pathology: one system’s output is used to validate another’s, in a feedback loop that produces delay without resolution. More data and more tools, in the absence of integrated decisioning infrastructure, can slow decision-making rather than accelerate it.

What Decisioning Maturity Looks Like

Decisioning maturity is not solely a data management discipline; it encompasses the analytics layer, the governance framework, and the organizational workflows through which data becomes decisions. It is the combination of robust data infrastructure, transparent analytical tooling, and a structured decisioning framework, with appropriate stakeholder involvement at each stage, that together enables firms to act quickly and with confidence across the organization.

The critical enabler is pre-integration. When a market disruption occurs or a short-duration opportunity emerges, less mature organizations face a sprint to aggregate and reconcile data across disparate systems before any analysis can begin. By the time a decision is reached, the window may have closed. More mature organizations, by contrast, have already aligned their data models, analytical frameworks, and decisioning workflows—enabling them to respond without the friction of ad hoc integration.

This pre-integration also enables a shift from reactive to anticipatory decision-making. Firms with mature decisioning infrastructure routinely model scenarios in advance, so that when a market event triggers a pre-mapped decision pathway, the analysis supporting it has already been done. Less prepared competitors are still diagnosing the situation when their more mature peers are already executing.

It is worth addressing a common misconception: that a more structured decisioning infrastructure must be slower by virtue of its complexity. The opposite is generally true. Insufficiently robust processes introduce hidden latency through a lack of analytical confidence—decisions stall not because the process is slow, but because participants do not trust the information in front of them. A well-designed decisioning infrastructure removes that hesitation. Firms with mature decisioning capability can pivot trading positions, risk management strategies, and capital allocation decisions at a speed that ad hoc processes cannot match.

Governance: Accelerating Decisions Without Relinquishing Control

Decisioning maturity is not a mandate for automation at the expense of oversight. It does not mean delegating consequential decisions to opaque AI models or off-the-shelf solutions that reduce a firm’s capacity for differentiated analysis and outperformance.

The appropriate frame is governed acceleration: increasing the speed and quality of decisions while maintaining an organizationally appropriate level of accountability. This may involve automating certain well-defined, low-ambiguity decision types—but only within clearly established risk parameters and governance protocols. Where decisions carry material financial, regulatory, or reputational consequences, human oversight and judgement remain essential.

Crucially, decisions must be explainable, defensible, and auditable. This is not merely an internal governance requirement—it is increasingly a regulatory one. In the EU, the AI Act—refined through the AI Omnibus amendment—places substantive compliance requirements on AI implementations classified as high-risk. UK organizations operate under a different legislative framework, but the government’s Pro-Innovation AI Framework is shaping the expectations of existing regulators in analogous ways. Internationally, frameworks from the NIST, the OECD, and the Council of Europe are collectively raising the bar on AI governance expectations across jurisdictions. Firms investing in decisioning infrastructure need to ensure that governance architecture is built in by design, not retrofitted after deployment.

Decisioning Maturity Confers Decisioning Advantage

The complexity crisis facing energy market participants is structural, not cyclical. Greater decision complexity is arriving at precisely the moment that decision windows are compressing — and there is no indication that either trend will reverse. If anything, the pace of market evolution, regulatory change, and geopolitical disruption will continue to increase.

In this environment, the firms best positioned to outperform will not simply be those with access to the most data or the most sophisticated analytical tools. They will be those with the organizational maturity to convert available data into actionable intelligence efficiently, and the confidence in their decisioning infrastructure to act on that intelligence decisively—ahead of competitors still navigating the friction of fragmented systems.

Decisioning maturity is, ultimately, a form of structural readiness. It does not eliminate uncertainty; it equips organizations to operate effectively within it. In an era defined by volatility, that readiness is a durable source of competitive advantage.

—Brock Mosovsky is senior vice president of Commercial Analytics, and Stewart Wallace is head of Data Design and Governance, at Zema Global.