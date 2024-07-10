Solar Roundup: EDP Projects Highlight New Developments

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) on July 10 marked the inauguration of Pearl River Solar Park in Scott County, Mississippi. Pearl River has an installed generation capacity of 210 MWp (175 MWac). The project features 400,000 monofacial and bifacial tracking photovoltaic panels, and is EDPR NA’s official entry into Mississippi, the company said Wednesday.

The Solar Energy Industries Association said the project is the largest solar park built to date in Mississippi.

“Pearl River Solar Park is an important part of the state’s growing clean energy portfolio, and we are proud to have them in Scott County, contributing to the economic development of the region. Furthermore, the EDPR NA team continues to demonstrate their commitment to fostering high-impact community relationships,” said former Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey.

“We are thrilled to finally see Pearl River begin operations. Solar power is a win-win in Mississippi, as it accelerates the deployment of clean energy to the grid and contributes to the state’s decarbonization objectives. The project will immediately go to work to provide Mississippi with a readily available clean energy resource,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDPR NA.

EDPR NA also said it is developing a second project in Mississippi, the 100-MW Ragsdale Solar Park in Canton.

EDPR NA also Wednesday announced it will unveil the Scarlet I Solar Energy Park in Fresno County, California, on July 17. The project is being done in conjunction with Ava Community Energy and San Jose Clean Energy. The 200-MW solar power project will also feature 40 MW of battery energy storage.

This solar-plus-storage installation is the first for EDPR NA in California. It will support diversification of Ava Community Energy and San Jose Clean Energy’s energy mix, as the groups work to limit their customers’ exposure to electricity price hikes. The companies also said the project will highlight their success in investing in innovative hybrid multi-technology systems.

IHI Power Services Will Manage Solar Farms in Indiana, Ohio

IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), which provides operations and maintenance, asset management, remote operations, and compliance services to power generation and other energy industries across the U.S., has been tapped by Doral Renewables to provide asset management services for two renewable energy projects.

IPSC will manage the Mammoth North Solar Project, a 400-MW installation in Starke County, Indiana, as well as the Great Bend Solar Project, a 48-MW plant in Meigs County, Ohio.

Mammoth North is about to enter commercial operation, and is the first phase of Doral’s Mammoth Solar Project, which when complete will have 1.3 GW of generation capacity. The $1.5 billion project is being developed in four phases, beginning with Mammoth North Solar. Mammoth South Solar and Mammoth Central Solar I & II are expected to enter full construction in the first quarter of 2025.

Doral’s Great Bend Solar Project in Ohio will break ground this year, and is expected to enter commercial operation by year-end 2025.

“Doral Renewables’ trust in IPSC to support its Mammoth North and Great Bend solar projects underscores our proven ability to deliver the highest level of asset management—a service offering that we’ve been intentional in prioritizing and building out in recent years,” said John Keller, CEO of IPSC. “Our expertise in optimizing renewable assets aligns perfectly with Doral’s vision of fostering sustainable communities and we are eager to contribute to the success of one of the largest solar projects in the United States while further reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the clean energy sector.”

Doral is currently developing more than 13 GW of solar and storage projects across the country, with more than $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements already in place.

“IPSC’s asset management team has consistently delivered outstanding results, making them a valued and enduring partner in our renewable energy endeavors,” said Amit Nadkarni, vice president of Project Management at Doral Renewables. “Their support has been beneficial in helping us carry out our vision to empower communities by creating a more sustainable future and this partnership reflects our full confidence in the organization’s ability to strengthen our development initiatives.”

Standard Solar Acquires New Mexico Project

Standard Solar, a commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, announced it has acquired a 4.98-MW solar power project in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, from developer Energy Management Inc. (EMI). The Bent Bow project, in development by EMI since 2021 and expected to be completed late next year, is among six in Doña Ana County selected as part of New Mexico’s Request for Proposals for Community Solar projects initiative. More than 50 applications were submitted for projects in Doña Ana County.

Bent Bow contributes to the 30 MW allocated to El Paso Electric under the act. The Community Solar Act, which caps the initial years’ total community solar deployment at 200 MW across three investor-owned utilities, aims to facilitate energy access to low-income households and individuals in non-viable locations for rooftop solar. The act mandates that at least 30% of the energy from community solar arrays be dedicated to low-income subscribers, ensuring equitable benefits from New Mexico’s shift towards renewable energy. This project supports the state’s environmental objectives and enhances community involvement and energy independence, bringing tangible benefits to the local community.

“As a first mover in this market we were able to secure an award in El Paso Electric’s service territory and successfully develop and permit the project,” said Jim Gordon, president of EMI. “It made sense for us to sell the project to Standard Solar since they plan to build out a portfolio of solar projects in New Mexico and we had a good experience selling Standard Solar an EMI solar project in Rhode Island.”

“The acquisition of this community solar project in Doña Ana County from EMI, exemplifies the efficiency of our transactions and the strength of our valued partnerships,” said Mike Streams, chief development officer for Standard Solar. “This project, initiated by Energy Management Inc. in response to New Mexico’s vision for community solar, represents a pivotal step forward in our partnership. Our collaboration advances our commitment to renewable energy projects in New Mexico and showcases the profound impact of aligned visions in propelling sustainable development forward, particularly for local communities.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior associate editor for POWER (@POWERmagazine).