Avangrid Brings First Phase of Solar Farm in Texas Online

Avangrid said it has started producing power from the first phase of the True North solar project in Texas, an installation the company said is its first solar installation in the state. Avangrid, headquartered in Orange, Connecticut, on July 15 said the solar farm when complete will have 238 MWac (321 MWdc) of generation capacity, and will be the largest solar power project in the company’s portfolio.

True North is located in Falls County, near Waco. It is expected to provide power for a future Meta-operated data center in Temple, Texas. Avangrid on Monday announced commissioning of the first 20 MW of generation, and said full commercial operation is expected by the end of the year.

“This is great news, not just for the on-time construction of True North, but for the state of Texas at large. Thanks to the diligent work of our team and our contractors, we are able to supply additional energy to the Texas electrical grid as we move into the summer months,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “I am happy to see this project moving forward as Avangrid continues on its mission to accelerate the clean energy transition across America.”

Avangrid, which is part of the Spain-based Iberdrola Group, said True North adds to its renewable energy fleet in Texas, which includes more than 1,200 MW of installed wind power capacity. Avangrid has been active in Texas for more than 15 years.

The company said True North during construction and operation is creating local jobs, with the project expected to pay more than $40 million in property taxes over its life in support of local communities.

Avangrid has about $45 billion in U.S. assets, with operations in 24 states. The company owns and operates electric and natural gas utilities in New York and New England.

