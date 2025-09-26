Power Magazine
Search
Nuclear

Russian Nuclear Group Inks $25-Billion Deal to Build Nuclear Power Plants in Iran

SHARE:
Russian Nuclear Group Inks $25-Billion Deal to Build Nuclear Power Plants in Iran

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said Iranian officials have signed an agreement with Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear power company, to build at least four nuclear power plants in Iran.

The $25-billion deal announced September 26 comes two days after Rosatom said officials said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to advance construction of nuclear power technology in Iran. Rosatom on Wednesday did not disclose the number of reactors it would build, saying only it would work with Iran on construction of small nuclear power plants.

The Moscow Times news service said the deal was signed just hours before more United Nations’ sanctions are expected to be placed on Iran, including on its nuclear program. The agreement comes as European officials are prepared to institute so-called “snapback sanctions” on Iran, related to the 2015 deal about Iran’s nuclear program. Britain, France and Germany triggered the sanctions last month, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to its commitments under the agreement.

China and Russia at a United Nations’ Security Council session on Friday offered a draft resolution to allow another six months for talks, though most political analysts have said it is not likely to have enough support to pass.

Adding Nuclear Generation Capacity

Iranian state television on Friday reported that “A deal for the construction of four nuclear power plants with a value of $25 billion in Sirik, Hormozgan was signed between the Iran Hormoz company and Rosatom.” Iran currently has just one operating nuclear power plant. The 1-GW Bushehr facility is located in the southern part of the country. IRNA reported that each of the four new reactors would have 1,255 MW of generation capacity. No timeline was reported for that construction.

Construction is continuing at two new units at Bushehr, work that began in 2019 and 2020. Those Russian-designed units, which are VVER-1000 reactors, could come online as soon as next year, according to Russian officials.

The latest agreement comes on the heels of a visit to Moscow this week by Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s vice president and head of its nuclear program. Eslami has said at least four future reactors would be located in Bushehr.

Iran has a reported goal of at generating at least 20 GW of electricity from nuclear power by 2040. Russian officials earlier this year said they have a plan to build at least eight reactors in Iran.

Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.

Trending

U.S.–UK Nuclear Partnership Spurs Historic Wave of Fuel, SMR, and EPC Deals—Here’s the Rundown
Oklo Breaks Ground on INL Nuclear Fast Reactor Project, Launches Private Fuel Recycling Facility
FERC Acts on Four Reliability Standards, Probes AI and Data Center Load Forecasting
NRC Accepts COLA for Fermi America’s Behemoth Four-Unit AP1000 Nuclear Plant in Texas
Fuel Gas Compression for Gas-Fired Power Generation: Comparing API 619, API 618, and API 617 Technologies

Recommended

Solar

How EL Testing Is Transforming Solar Panel Damage Assessment

Energy Storage

Energy Storage Market Has Record Quarterly Deployments

Hydrogen

Hybrid Microgrid Combines Hydrogen Fuel Cells with Battery Storage

Trends

LandBridge and NRG Strike 1.1-GW Gas-Fired Deal to Power Delaware Basin Data Center in Texas