Restart of Indian Point Nuclear Plant? ‘Yes,’ Says Holtec Official

A 2-GW nuclear power plant in New York State that was shut down in 2021 could be restarted, an official with Holtec International said. The Indian Point station, which sits near the Hudson River in Buchanan, New York, is the latest among a handful of shuttered U.S. nuclear power facilities being considered for reopening as the U.S. government ramps up its support for nuclear energy to help increase the nation’s power supply.

“I’m getting so many people asking me from New York if this is possible,” said Holtec International President Kelly Trice, according to the POLITICO news service. “The answer is yes.” Holtec is a company best known for decommissioning power plants, but the group is now exploring restarting some facilities, including the Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan. Reports said the cost of restarting Indian Point is estimated at $10 billion.

Operation of the Indian Point station prior to its closure was a contentious issue due to the plant’s proximity to New York City. The federal government over the past several years has supported nuclear power via policy initiatives and government-backed funding. Jarrod Agen, director of the U.S. Energy Dominance Council, earlier this month said nuclear power is “more American” than renewable resources such as solar and wind.

Agen, speaking at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, “Nuclear is new in that we need to invest in it to get ahead—and it’s the long-term play that the president wants to put in place. It hasn’t had the proper kind of investment. It hasn’t had the focus that some of the other intermittent [energy sources] have had.” Agen said the Trump administration is more willing to give the nuclear power sector financial aid from the U.S. Loan Programs Office, and said the administration also supports tax incentives for building new reactors.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also has said she supports nuclear power. The Democratic governor earlier this year said, “As New York State electrifies its economy, deactivates aging fossil fuel power generation and continues to attract large manufacturers that create good-paying jobs, we must embrace an energy policy of abundance that centers on energy independence and supply chain security to ensure New York controls its energy future.” Hochul specifically noted the importance of nuclear power.

“This is the second time during my administration that I am calling on the New York Power Authority to lead a critical energy initiative, and just as it is doing with the expedited buildout of renewable energy and transmission, it will now safely and rapidly deploy clean, reliable nuclear power for the benefit of all New Yorkers,” Hochul said. A spokesperson for the governor this week said there have been no discussions with Hochul’s office about reopening Indian Point.

The governor in June said a new 1-GW nuclear plant—half the generation capacity of Indian Point—would provide needed power to help the state avoid energy shortages and rolling blackouts that have impacted other states.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 made a deal with Entergy, Indian Point’s owner, to close the plant, citing safety and environmental concerns. Cuomo now is running as an independent to become mayor of New York City, and political analysts have said higher prices for energy is a top issue for voters. Cuomo during his term as governor raised safety concerns about Indian Point’s location near New York City prior to the deal with Entergy.

A transmission line that would bring another 1.25 GW of hydropower from Canada to New York City is expected to begin operating next year, which is expected to bring some cost relief for ratepayers.

Other U.S. nuclear power plants being considered for restarts, along with Palisades, include a unit at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, where Constellation has a deal to supply power to Microsoft’s data centers. NextEra is considering repowering the Duane Arnold plant in Iowa.

New York Republican legislators have talked about establishing a commission this year to look at reopening Indian Point. Some lawmakers, though, including many Democrats, continue to push to tear down the plant.

Holtec officials earlier had said bringing Indian Point back online would face challenges, as some parts of the facility already have been dismantled. Trice said internal components and the top of the reactor vessel have been removed, and noted Holtec would have to find new parts and then install them. Trice noted, though, that “The containment buildings are intact. The turbine buildings are intact. The electrical switch gear and components are all intact. So, it is conceivable.”

