Framatome Will Maintain, Modernize Bulgarian Nuclear Plant

Framatome has signed a contract for the maintenance and modernization of electrical systems at the two VVER-1000 reactors of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant in Bulgaria. The maintenance work will be coordinated by Framatome EOOD, the Bulgarian subsidiary of Framatome.

First renovated by Framatome during the modernization of the Kozloduy power plant in the 2000s, the no-break power supply systems will be upgraded again with new components meeting the highest international performance standards. This modernization reinforces the safety level of both reactors.

“We are proud to contribute to the lifetime extension of the Kozloduy power plant. The renewal of this multi-year service contract reaffirms the solid partnership between Framatome and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, built over two decades,” said Guirec Maugat, senior executive vice president, Installed Base Business Unit of Framatome.

This contract, announced September 11, is part of the lifetime extension of the existing reactors and plays a key role in ensuring security of supply and safe, reliable and low-carbon electricity generation for Bulgaria.

In recent years, Framatome has strengthened its local footprint with the creation of a Bulgarian subsidiary, Framatome EOOD, in 2021 to support the operation of the Kozloduy power plant and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Sofia Technical University (TU-Sofia) in 2024 to explore and implement opportunities for collaboration in education and training in the field of nuclear energy.

Kozloduy is the only nuclear power plant in Bulgaria and the country’s main electricity producer with more than a third of the annual national electricity production.

—POWER edited this content, which was supplied by Framatome.