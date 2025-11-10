Meta Signs PPAs with Treaty Oak Clean Energy for Louisiana Solar Projects

Independent power producer Treaty Oak Clean Energy recently announced it finalized long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with technology group Meta Platforms for two utility-scale solar projects in Louisiana. Meta officials said the company would advance its clean energy and sustainability commitments by buying the environmental attributes generated by the facilities in Morehouse and Sabine parishes, which together will have 385 MW of generation capacity.

The Beekman Solar project in Morehouse Parish will have 185 MW of generation capacity. It is expected to enter commercial operation in the third quarter of 2027. The 200-MW Hollis Creek Solar project in Sabine Parish also is targeting an in-service date in 3Q2027.

Chris Elrod, CEO and co-founder of Treaty Oak, told POWER on November 10: “Our commitment in Louisiana extends well beyond these two projects. We see the state as a strong partner for long-term clean energy development, and we’re looking forward to continued investment and collaboration here. Louisiana is actively supporting new economic and industrial growth. We understand the needs of large power users, from data centers to advanced manufacturing, who are seeking reliable, cost-competitive clean energy solutions.”

“Our partnership with Meta marks a critical milestone for Treaty Oak and our commitment to support our customers and their growing clean energy needs in MISO’s Southern footprint, as well as our broader mission to deliver impactful, scalable clean energy solutions across the U.S.,” said Rohit Ogra, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Treaty Oak. “Together with Meta, we’re strengthening local energy resilience, supporting economic development, and creating long-term value for the communities in which we operate in Louisiana.”

“Our partnership with Treaty Oak reflects Meta’s and Treaty Oak’s shared commitment to bringing new, additional clean energy to the local grid,” said Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of Global Energy. “When we announced our AI [artificial intelligence] data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, last year we committed to working with our partners to bring new energy to the grid—and this agreement with Treaty Oak does just that, while also helping match our operations with clean energy while contributing to local energy resilience and economic growth across Louisiana.”

“Beekman Solar in Morehouse Parish and Hollis Creek Solar in Sabine Parish represent our strategy coming to life,” said Elrod. He told POWER, “We’ve worked closely with local officials, landowners, and community leaders in both parishes, and we appreciate the strong support that has helped us advance these projects through the approval process. We’re excited to bring these facilities online in 2027 to support Meta’s operations in the region, and these projects are important milestones toward our goal of delivering 1 gigawatt of clean power in Louisiana by the end of the decade.”

The utility-scale solar projects are each expected to generate more than $100 million in combined lifetime state and local tax revenue and create about 300 jobs during peak construction.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.