OUC Opens One of the Largest Floating Solar Arrays in the U.S.

Utility Uses Innovative Method to Deploy More than 3,400 Panels

Orlando, Fla. – OUC—The Reliable One has launched one of the largest floating solar arrays in the United States, and the largest in Florida.

The 2-megawatt system—located at 5301 S. Conway Rd. in Orlando—consists of two arrays and more than 3,400 solar panels that send energy directly to the grid (see photo gallery below). One array faces south while the other faces east and west. OUC is extensively researching this hybrid approach to learn how to best position future designs for maximized solar generation. Solar now makes up more than 10% of the utility’s energy portfolio, which is enough to power 50,000 typical OUC-customer homes.

Images courtesy of OUC—The Reliable One

“Thousands of people drive by these arrays every day, reminding them of our commitment to solar energy and innovation,” said Mike Murtagh, OUC Chief Transformation & Technology Officer. “Opening our second major solar project in less than a year keeps OUC and its more than a quarter of a million customers on a path to a sustainable future.”

In April, OUC held a grand opening ceremony for the largest solar energy project in its history. The Harmony II and Storey Bend Solar Energy Centers—located on two separate 600-acre sites east of St. Cloud—more than doubled the utility’s existing solar capacity.

This latest project was made possible through a right of way agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, which operates the state roadway system. D3Energy, the U.S. leader in floating solar (FPV) development, led the project’s design and construction. The company also built OUC’s first floating solar array in 2016.

Innovative projects like the floating solar array contribute to a diversified generation portfolio that strengthens OUC’s ability to deliver affordable, reliable and sustainable power to customers year-round.