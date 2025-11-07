LEAG, Fluence Building Europe’s Largest Battery Energy Storage Project

Two companies active in the global clean energy space are collaborating on what they say is Europe’s largest battery energy storage installation. LEAG Clean Power GmbH and Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, on November 7 announced a 1-GW/4-GWh system that will be built in Jänschwalde, Germany.

The groups on Friday said the GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 project will be powered by Smartstack, Fluence’s advanced energy storage solution.

LEAG Clean Power is known for combining solar photovoltaic and wind energy systems with flexible power plants and large-scale storage facilities. The company has said its GigawattFactory concept, a combination of different power technologies, is being deployed at sites in the Lusatian energy region as well as at other locations in Germany.

“With this project, we are igniting another growth engine for our GigawattFactory,” said Adi Roesch, CEO of the LEAG Group. “By constructing gigascale storage facilities, we are addressing one of the biggest challenges of the energy transition: the constant availability of energy regardless of the availability of renewable energies. The key to the energy system of the future lies in a combination of renewable energies, storage facilities that can be used as needed, and flexible power plants.”

The LEAG Group is Germany’s second-largest electricity producer and one of the largest private employers in eastern Germany. It is the company behind what it calls a “clean energy hub” in Germany that would feature energy storage.

Germany Diversifying Energy

German officials in recent years has moved to diversify the country’s energy mix. Germany has phased out nuclear and coal-fired power generation, while increasing energy storage and hydrogen production. Some areas have not abandoned nuclear power, though, and are studying fusion technology.

Fluence Energy is considered a global market leader in delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewable energy resources and energy storage. The company has built and deployed gigawatts of projects across nearly 50 markets.

“We are proud to partner on a project of this scale and importance and congratulate LEAG Clean Power on this milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe,” said Julian Nebreda, president and CEO of Fluence. “This flagship project demonstrates that when expertise, vision, and courage come together, a major transformation is possible. Together, we can transform the energy system and thus the foundation of our economy and our everyday lives.”

Officials said the German government this year has reiterated its support for energy storage to help the country secure a more affordable and sustainable power system. The GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 system will be designed to deliver essential grid services, support energy trading, reinforce Germany’s energy security, and drive the energy transition forward at scale, the companies said Friday.

“The size of this project makes it something special,” said Thomas Brandenburg, managing director of LEAG Clean Power GmbH. “The technical design as a four-hour storage facility helps to stabilize the grid and enables optimal utilization of the existing grid connection. We are looking forward to implementing GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 together with Fluence, an experienced technology partner.”

“As a company with deep roots in Germany, we are honored and proud that our technology will play a key role in the transformation of both the country and the region,” said Markus Meyer, managing director of Fluence Energy GmbH. “With our proven expertise in delivering advanced battery storage systems and our strong German software, execution, and services team, Fluence is well-positioned to support LEAG in realizing the GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000. Together with our strong partner, we are shaping the future of energy in Lusatia, Germany, and Europe.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.